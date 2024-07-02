This $24 Crossbody Bag Looks Like Jennifer Garner’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love a good tote bag, but some days, carrying a large handbag around isn’t practical, especially if you’re running errands or going out. Recently, Jennifer Garner was spotted with a crossbody bag while she was out and about. Her bag reminded Us how convenient crossbodies are for carrying the essentials without weighing you down. And we just found a near-identical option that looks like Garner’s bag for only $24 at Amazon.

The Glitzall Crossbody Bag is small yet mighty, boasting a smaller size than a messenger bag. Its compact design includes a spacious interior body, five pockets and a back pocket. The bag also has a zipper on the flap for additional storage and a slip pocket inside, perfect for holding cards. The bag is already versatile, but the adjustable strap converts the satchel into a crossbody or shoulder bag. Made with PU leather and fabric lining, this crossbody bag looks stunning. It includes a magnetic closure and gold-tone hardware. There is also a vintage design and flap top with expandable sides.

Get the Glitzall Crossbody Bag for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Garner, reviewers love a smaller crossbody bag — over 100 have purchased this style in the past month.

The bag is small but has lots of space, a shopper said. They added, “This crossbody bag has so many places to hold things. The zippered flap is good for flat items and snaps to the main body of the bag. The bottom zipper opens up so the bag becomes wider.The strap length can be adjusted. There are pockets on the inside of the bag. There are pockets on the outside where I like to place my phone and my glasses.”

“Love this purse!” another wrote. “It’s the perfect size for a crossbody – small/medium. Storage is efficient. At first, I didn’t think it’d hold everything I needed, but I was pleasantly surprised once I put everything in. It holds a full-size hobo wallet, personal products, chapstick, and glasses case in the main part. Holds travel size: brush, hand sanitizer, lotion, makeup compact and mask in saddle flap. All that is without it being expanded.”

“This is my first and probably last review,” a final five-star reviewer shared. “I’m not a girly girl, and finding a purse I can stand in is a massive effort. However, this is a gem. Durable, lightweight. It fits all the things, but there is not enough space to collect pounds of stuff you can’t remember at the bottom. Great with all my outfits and comfy.”

Hurry and snag this crossbody bag before it’s too late! It comes in seven colors.

