I was today-years-old when I realized that Jennifer Garner and I are one and the same when it comes to makeup. When we like something we stick to it and even keep it on hand in multiples. For me it looks a little something like the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick and for her it looks a little something like the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick.

In a video with Vogue on her “quick as possible” makeup routine, the 13 Going on 30 actress revealed that the foundation stick is her “favorite.” While showcasing her application style, she placed it in spots on her face where there was some redness and then blended all over using a foundation brush.

“I have a couple of them, that is how serious I am,” Garner said. “Like if I use it up, I get another one.”

Great for those like Garner who prefer a more subtle makeup look, the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick provides a radiant, natural-looking finish with a creamy, buildable formula that seamlessly blends into the skin. It’s also a healthy choice for the skin, made with antioxidants and calming additives, which help with redness.

You can use it like Garner and use it in spots where you see redness and blend away from there. Or you can use it the way the brand recommends, which is using your fingers to pat it onto the skin, then using a foundation brush and blending it in outward motions on the skin. The foundation can also be used as a concealer when you get it one to two shades lighter than your foundation and a contour stick in your desired darker shade.

Garner started out in the video sharing some of her skincare favorites, which included things like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser to get her face fresh and clean and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum for some extra hydration. Of course, she finished off the skincare portion with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer and some sunscreen.

Then after applying foundation, she added bronzer a la Chanel, followed up by the Stila Convertible Color Blush she called an “oldie but a goodie.” She used it in the shade peony in the video but likes “all the colors.” She went back to Chanel to fill in her eyebrows using their pencil and then back to Westman Atelier again, using their mascara in a few layers on her lashes. She topped off the look with her “indulgence,” the Hermes Rose Boise matte lipstick, a jet black eyeliner because she was “feeling fancy” and the Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum.

If you’re someone who, like Garner, has busy mornings and doesn’t like to spend too much time on makeup, this foundation stick could be the key to streamlining your routine. It comes in at $68 at Nordstrom, which is a little on the pricier end. But for its Garner stamp of approval, flawless finish and long lasting formula, it’s well worth it.

Get the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick for just $68 at Nordstrom!

