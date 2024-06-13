Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If Margot Robbie wears it, we approve.

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff has used Westmore Beauty’s Body Coverage Perfector on celebs like Ana de Armas, Julianne Hough and Margot Robbie herself, making it a staple in our routines lately because seriously — who wouldn’t want skin like these beauty queens? Loved by the pros, reviewers and Us alike, the body foundation smoothes out imperfections in one go. It’s like magic!

But not everybody knows that the brand has a face foundation too . . . and yes, it works just as well as the body one. This foundation has buildable coverage to even skin tone and hide blemishes while allowing you to keep a natural look. Whether you’re looking for medium or full coverage, you’ll have a dewy, radiant finish and ultra-hydrated skin.

The foundation has some brightening powerhouses on the ingredients list, containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Kakadu plum, niacinamide and squalene to nourish and moisturize the skin; it’s a bonus that makes this a two-in-one skincare and makeup duo. You’ll keep your healthy glow even after taking off your makeup!

This formula also contains light-diffusing minerals for a 100% opaque finish. And unlike many skincare and makeup hybrids, the foundation won’t leave your skin greasy, either. Made without oil, it absorbs into your skin at lightning speed — like, you’ll actually forget you’re even wearing makeup. The perfectly smooth finish is easy to layer (or not) depending on how ‘done up’ you want to get!

And if you fall into the sensitive skin category, you’re covered — this foundation was designed without fragrances, parabens or other harmful chemicals that irritate the skin. As such, those with oily, combination, dry, normal and sensitive skin alike can have a flawless, luminous look!

There are six different shades to choose from, all of which are water-resistant, sweat-resistant and serum-infused. No matter your skin tone or texture, this foundation will make you look and feel younger, too! To use, apply a pearl-sized amount to a foundation brush (or your fingertips) and blend outward. If you have stubborn dark or red spots, simply dab more and use like a concealer!

According to reviewers, the coverage is “outstanding, but not thick and cakey”. “I can use it as foundation and concealer,” one reviewer explains. “And I’m covering sensitivity redness and eczema, big time. This is the best foundation I’ve ever tried, and at 41, I’ve tried many.”

Grab it in light, medium, dark or a tan variety of the above. Your face will glow like Barbie’s!

Get the Westmore Beauty Instantly Flawless Foundation for $39 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

