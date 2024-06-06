Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jessica Alba somehow seems to do it all. Between being an actress and a mom, a hobby golfer and a speaker, she’s also the founder of clean beauty and household brand The Honest Company. You’ve probably seen The Honest Company products everywhere from your local Target to CVS and Meijer, but not everyone knows that Jessica Alba is the mastermind behind it all!

The brand has endless beauty products like cleansers, moisturizers, serums, concealers an lipsticks, but it’s the mascara that makes a recurring appearance in Jessica’s beauty picks. It’s something she (and many reviewers) can’t live without; her secret to longer, fuller lashes. She designed it as a double-sided tool that includes a lash primer on the opposing end — brilliant!

Related: 12 Best Candles and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Like Summer Please note, all prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change. Everyone talks about the importance of decor, lighting and furniture, but it’s the smell that can make (or break) your home’s aura! Fragrances are an invisible yet powerful way to elevate your living space, allowing you […]

The lash primer and mascara work together to make your lashes look lifted, defined and voluminous. Priming creates a base that allows the mascara to go on evenly and look uniform and bold. By priming the lashes, you’re setting your mascara up for success!

Infused with jojoba esters, the mascara won’t clump, flake or smudge — it actually nourishes the lashes. The formula is made without parabens, silicones, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances and a long list of other no-no ingredients banned from Honest products, so it’s as clean as it gets! According to the brand, this is the number one clean mascara on Amazon.

And if it seems too good to be true, we thought so too until assessing the clinical study results (and trying it out for ourselves, of course!). After just one week of use, over 90% of women agreed that the mascara was lifting, long-lasting and made eyelashes look more defined; 84% felt that the mascara and primer lengthened their eyelashes while 76% noted a fuller, more voluminous lashes. That’s after just one week!

Plus, the duo couldn’t be easier to use — it’ll fit seamlessly into your routine, replacing your current mascara while elevating your daily look. Simply apply the primer evenly along your lashes, wait for 30 seconds and then apply a coat or two of the mascara. The mascara has molded bristles and a flexible wand to evenly coat your lashes, so you’ll get a double lift! Jessica says it delivers “incredible length” . . . we couldn’t agree more!

Get the Honest Beauty 2-in-1 Mascara and Lash Primer for $16 (originally $20) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other natural mascaras on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!