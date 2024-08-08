Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For Us shorter girlies, it’s hard to find anything that fits us perfectly without any tailoring, let alone something that makes us look taller. So when I tell you finding these elongating dresses on Amazon was difficult, know that it was a total haul. But, nonetheless, I was able to complete the task, and now I’m sharing my list with you! These 17 elongating (and chic) Amazon dresses make me look like I grew overnight.

Here are some of the things I’ve learned you need to shop for as a petite girlie when it comes to dresses. One is that when it comes to silhouettes, it’s best to go for A-line designs, empire waists and shorter lengths, since they help to lengthen the legs and figure without engulfing it. It’s also good to look for high-waisted styles since they give the appearance of height. When it comes to prints, vertical stripes or monochromatic color schemes are best since they create a streamlined effect.

Related: 16 Elevated Outfits That Will Make You Look Like an Influencer When You’re Running Errands Take it from Us, running errands isn’t the most glamorous way to spend your time. There are so many other things we’d rather do than make biweekly grocery store runs, attend hours-long doctor appointments and make trips to the post office. As mundane as running errands can be, it does present a chic opportunity to […]

Other things to look for are V-necklines and side slits since they elongate the torso and show more leg. I’ve included all of these styles in my lineup below and hope they give your height and confidence a boost like many of them have for me!

17 Elongating Amazon Dresses That Make Me Look Like I Grew Overnight

Easy Everyday Dresses

1. Cute Cut-Out: The cut-out and side sit on this knit bodycon midi dress breaks up the body and makes it look longer than it is!

2. Tummy-Flattering: Featuring a tie-wrap around the waist, this mini T-shirt dress is immediately slimming!

3. A+ A-Line: An A-line dress like this waist-enhancing style helps to elongate the figure without overwhelming it!

4. Here for the Height: High-waisted dresses like this tiered midi style help to create the illusion of height!

5. For a Taller Torso: Helping to elongate the torso is this V-line wrap dress that’s made of a soft and stretchy fabric and includes pockets too!

Related: 17 Slimming Tops to Instantly Elevate Your Rich Mom Aesthetic — All on Amazon It’s luxe, it’s chic, it’s classy . . . we’re talking about rich mom style! If you’ve ever stepped foot in a high-end suburb, you know the drill. There’s never a shortage of oversized sunglasses, tote bags, Range Rovers and designer clothes — especially nice tops — in colors like black, white, beige and taupe. Obsessed! […]

Beautiful Weekend Brunch Dresses

6. Waist-Cinching: Creating a longer silhouette is this high-waisted floral midi dress that also has a curve-enhancing high waistline!

7. Longer Legs: An above-the-knee style like this lantern sleeve dress can help to make the legs appear longer!

8. Optical Illusion: A vertical striped dress like this beachy style has the effect of making the body appear elongated!

9. Pleats Please! This pleated mini dress is made with an A-line silhouette and high waistline, both of which can help make the body look taller!

10. Try It Tailored: This intricately embroidered mini dress may not actually be tailored, but its cinched waist, flared hem and V-neckline sure make it look like it!

11. A Fire Empire: Not only does this V-neck dress have a body-lengthening empire waistline, it also comes in several gorgeous floral prints!

Night Out on the Town Dresses

12. Body-Slimming Bodycon: Show off your legs while making them look longer in this boat-neck bodycon mini dress that’s perfect for drinks with the girls!

13. Ravish in Ruffles: Helping to section out your body is this tiered ruffled dress that has a one-shoulder design!

14. Sleek and Silky: Made with a V-neckline and side slit, this silky midi dress has two body-elongating features!

15. Darling for Date Night: A versatile style, this halter-neck above-the-knee dress can be worn for everything from date night to a GNO! $37!

16. For a Fancier Affair: Add heels to this sleeveless midi slit dress to make yourself look just that much taller!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Fitted and Fabulous: Fitted dresses like this sleek bodycon style from Cider follow the body’s lines, which creates a lengthened silhouette!