Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Take it from Us, running errands isn’t the most glamorous way to spend your time. There are so many other things we’d rather do than make biweekly grocery store runs, attend hours-long doctor appointments and make trips to the post office. As mundane as running errands can be, it does present a chic opportunity to showcase your style. Since we’re on the go, it’s only right that we run errands in casual and elevated outfits that are comfortable, cute and refined.

Related: 10 Flattering Amazon Lounge Sets That Seriously Look Like Silk — Under $28 Lounge sets are in! They always have been and probably always will be, especially in this post-COVID world of prioritizing comfortable fashion. No complaints here! A good lounge set can serve as a lounge outfit, of course, but also a classy out-to-dinner getup when paired with the right shoes and accessories . . . and […]

Think about it for a sec. Your current errands wardrobe probably consists of leggings, joggers, tank tops and sweatshirts. Why not elevate your looks with more polished options? It doesn’t take much, either. Swapping out your current pieces in favor of dressy two-piece sets, flowy trousers, and structured tops instantly upgrade your look. Whether you’re strolling through the frozen food aisle or heading to a nail appointment, you can look like you’re fresh off of a runway with elevated outfits. We rounded up a fun assortment of stylish pieces that get the job done. Check out our top picks ahead!

Elevated Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Be prepared for endless compliments when walk through your favorite grocery store in this striped two-piece short set!

Elevated Trousers

Our Absolute Favorite: Most jeans fit tight, and in the summer months that can make you extra hot. These wide-leg denim trousers add a sophisticated touch to graphic tees and solid-colored bodysuits!

Elevated Tops

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re rocking this cap-sleeve tank with leggings or flowy trousers, you’ll look so put together because of the high-quality fabric and elegant stripes!