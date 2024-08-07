Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Take it from Us, running errands isn’t the most glamorous way to spend your time. There are so many other things we’d rather do than make biweekly grocery store runs, attend hours-long doctor appointments and make trips to the post office. As mundane as running errands can be, it does present a chic opportunity to showcase your style. Since we’re on the go, it’s only right that we run errands in casual and elevated outfits that are comfortable, cute and refined.
Think about it for a sec. Your current errands wardrobe probably consists of leggings, joggers, tank tops and sweatshirts. Why not elevate your looks with more polished options? It doesn’t take much, either. Swapping out your current pieces in favor of dressy two-piece sets, flowy trousers, and structured tops instantly upgrade your look. Whether you’re strolling through the frozen food aisle or heading to a nail appointment, you can look like you’re fresh off of a runway with elevated outfits. We rounded up a fun assortment of stylish pieces that get the job done. Check out our top picks ahead!
Elevated Sets
Our Absolute Favorite: Be prepared for endless compliments when walk through your favorite grocery store in this striped two-piece short set!
- Shewin Short Sleeve Pullover and Wide-Leg Lounge Set— $35!
- Luvamia Sleeveless Blazer Vest with Wide-Leg Capri Pants Set — $48!
- Merokeety Long-Sleeve V-Neck Knit Pullover Top and Wide-Leg Lounge Set— $53!
- Nimsruc Short-Sleeve and Wide-Leg Pant Set — $27!
- Tanming Sweater Set— $37!
Elevated Trousers
Our Absolute Favorite: Most jeans fit tight, and in the summer months that can make you extra hot. These wide-leg denim trousers add a sophisticated touch to graphic tees and solid-colored bodysuits!
- Herseas High-Waist Sweatpants with Seams — $37!
- Tronjori High-Waist Casual Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants — $34!
- Himosyber Linen Trousers — $33!
- Anrabess Linen Palazzo Pants — $36!
Elevated Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re rocking this cap-sleeve tank with leggings or flowy trousers, you’ll look so put together because of the high-quality fabric and elegant stripes!
- Eachyes Boat-Neck Double-Lined Tank — $15!
- Zesica Sleeveless Rib Knit Tank — $20!
- Gaharu V-Neck Tunic — $24!
- Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Shirts Textured Blouse — $19!