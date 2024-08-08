Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Helping to cut through all of the Amazon fashion madness, the retailer’s “what’s trending this month” section gets straight to the point on the most popular styles on the site. Unsurprisingly, a lot of the pieces that are hot at the moment are designer-looking styles at a fraction of the cost. So we rounded up our 16 top picks of high-end-looking pieces — and they start at just $6.

Not only will these pieces have already been vetted by thousands of Amazon shoppers, they’ll also help to make your wardrobe look more expensive — a win-win! Our lineup includes things like these designer-lookalike earrings for just $6, these suede mules that look just like a higher-end brand style and so much more. Whether you’re looking for a new top to wear to the beach or some sandals for weekend activities, our roundup has something for you!

1. Exquisite Earrings: These teardrop-style earrings look very similar to the designer ones celebrities can’t stop wearing — $6!

2. Shopper-Loved Leggings: Just as impressive as designer, these high-waisted tummy-control leggings have racked up over 37,200 five-star ratings — was $30, now $25!

3. Perfect Pants: With their tummy-slimming design, flowy fit and side pockets, we think these breezy pants are the perfect fit — was $39, now $36!

4. Easy Elegance: When paired with some simple heels, a clutch and jewelry, this sleeveless, bodycon maxi dress will easily elevate your style — $51!

5. Best Dressed: Made with a tie-front, bell sleeves and V-neckline, this curve-accentuating mini dress will earn you “best dressed” at the party — $39!

6. Must-Have Mules: These suede mules are a fantastic lookalike for a popular and pricier similar brand — was $50, now $40!

7. Darling Dress: Looking like something you’d find in a Hamptons clothing boutique is the floral and beachy halter-neck maxi dress from Grace Karin that features a flared hem, pockets and an A-line silhouette — $52!

8. High-Style Sandals: We’ve seen A-listers in sandals similar to these H-style ones from Steve Madden that come in several colors like cognac, white and even rhinestone — $59!

9. Time to Spare: If you’ve got some extra time (and money to spare), you’ll want to check out this gold, luxury-style watch that gives all the old money vibes — was $60, now $50!

10. Sleek Sunglasses: Looking like something you’d find in a celebrity’s closet are these sleek, gold, rounded sunglasses that are now on sale for 21% off — was $19, now $15!

11. Shoulder Candy: With over 2,000 bought in the last month, we’re sure that this crescent shoulder bag will give you the same shoulder candy as it has for shoppers — $26!

12. Yes to Yoga Pants: For their comfortable feel and flattering fit, shoppers can’t seem to get enough of these wide-leg yoga pants that feature a soft and stretchy fabric, pockets and a high-waisted design — $35!

13. Crochet Cutie: A trending style across the fashion world right now is crochet dresses like this cover-up style — was $40, now $34!

14. Here for the Hoodie: Even the most high-end fashion brands carry cozy but flattering hoodies like this fleece style that comes in multiple colors — was $53, now $37!

15. Trending Tennies: With all of the retro trends coming back, it’s no surprise that these vintage-style Reebok sneakers are popular right now as well — was $90, now $60!

16. Beach-Time Beauty: Be a beauty at the beach in this tummy-control one-piece bathing suit that also features a V-neckline, spaghetti straps and shirring on each side — $35!