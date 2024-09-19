Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do wide-leg pants ever really go out of style? We don’t think so! Airy, lightweight options were ideal for summer fun at the beach and dreamy resorts, but there are fun styles that fit comfortably during the fall, too. From retro-inspired bell bottoms to office-approved trousers, wide-leg pants are a foolproof way to spruce up your wardrobe this fall. We rounded up a list of fashionable wide-leg pants that will make you want to add them to your cart ASAP. Check them out ahead.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With over 21,000 Amazon ratings, it’s only righ tthat these high-waist Palazzo pants topped our list!

2. Endless Options: No matter what’s your prefer denim shade, you’ll want to check out these stretchy, high-waist jeans. They come in so many colors, you won’t know which one to snag first!

3. Boogie Nights: You’ll look like you jumped into a timemachine and landed in the middle of a disco in these curve-hugging bell bottom jeans!

4. Autumn Essential: If you’re looking for a pair of trousers that you can repurpose all fall, then you want to check out these high-waist pants. Not only are they made of luxe-looking fabric, but they also come with pocket details along the leg for a more casual nod!

5. Stretchy Waistband: Work pants can be pretty uncomfortable to wear throughout the day. Thankfully, these flowy Palazzo pants have a stretchy waistband!

6. Fall Jorts: These roomy jeans are so oversized they look like they’re the fall-approved version of jorts!

7. Muted Slay: Are you ready to pull out muted, neutral hues for fall? These office-approved trousers fit the bill. We love the button detail and subtle pleats!

8. Barrel Babe: If you love the popular barrel jeans trends, you’re in luck. These slightly oversized pants have a balloon-style silhouette!

9. Comfy Bands: These flowy Palazzo pants come with a stretchy high-waist detail for maximum comfort!

10. Multi-Pack: What’s better than finding a comfy pair of sweatpants? Finding a comfy pair that comes in a set of three is the only appropriate answer, of course. This three-pack set combines comfort and style!

11. Travel Essential: You’ll be all dressed up and ready to hit the road in this cozy two-piece sweatshirt and flowy pants set!

12. The Details: There are so many chic details hidden in these stretchy jeans. Not only do they have stitches along the sides, but they also have slightly frayed details along the hem!

13. Last but Not Least: These stretchy high-waist trousers have cool cargo-style pockets and a cropped silhouette!