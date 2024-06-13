This Lightweight Cardigan Is Perfect Even for Summer Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just because it’s hot outside, that doesn’t mean you don’t sometimes get a little chilly. Summer nights can get downright cold, and if you’re going to spending any amount of time out at night during the season, you might want something to wrap up in when you start to shiver.

Our suggestion right now? The Hotouch Lightweight Crochet Cardigan, which is just $20 at Amazon. This long-sleeved open knit sweater is super lightweight and comfortable, with a nice vintage vibe that makes it look classic and worn in. It has a batwing sleeve, a length that hits around your thighs, a variety of colors to choose from, and most importantly, an open front so you can stay comfortable during the summer. Also, everyone will be able to see your outfit, and that’s always a good thing.

The entire cardigan is beyond cozy, and it’s perfect to wear everywhere you go. Pair it with your favorite T-shirt, tank top, jeans, and even leggings. It’s made to stay super soft, and it can last you all year round as long as you take care of it. There are plenty of gorgeous colors to choose from as well. You can get one that matches just about any part of your outfit, and if you’re going to rewear your favorite, make sure you have pieces for it to go with.

If you like what you see, act quickly, because $20 for this garment is really a steal. You just don’t want it to run out of stock before you can grab yours, so make it a point to add one to your cart and go from there.