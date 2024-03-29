Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chrissy Teigen is the new queen of cardigans.

The model and Cravings author was spotted in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 28, with her daughter, Esti. She wore a black bodysuit, sneakers and an extra long cardigan, its open hem grazing her ankles.

A cardigan like Teigen’s is a nonnegotiable for an effortlessly chic wardrobe. Need one for yourself? Of course! We’ll tell you all about our favorite similar pick below — it’s under $50!

Get the Cu4Eve Long Cardigan Sweater for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This maxi-length cardigan has a chunky, textured knit, an open-front design and spacious side pockets. Its slouchy style lends itself beautifully to numerous fashion trends — from quiet luxury to coastal grandmother. The black shade is best for channeling Teigen, but there are 14 total color options!

This cardigan is available in sizes S-XXL and can be styled however you’d like. Close it up with a wide belt and add on knee-high boots, or use it to elevate a casual tee and leggings with sneakers. Wear it over a mini dress to keep warm or layer it over a fitted bodysuit like Teigen!

Want to see a handful of other similar styles before placing your order? No problem. Check out seven other cardigans that stood out to Us on our search below!

