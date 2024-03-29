Your account
Stylish

Cozy Up Like Chrissy Teigen in This Similar Maxi-Length Cardigan From Amazon

By
Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills on March 28, 2024.
Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills on March 28, 2024.APEX / MEGA

Chrissy Teigen is the new queen of cardigans.

The model and Cravings author was spotted in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 28, with her daughter, Esti. She wore a black bodysuit, sneakers and an extra long cardigan, its open hem grazing her ankles.

A cardigan like Teigen’s is a nonnegotiable for an effortlessly chic wardrobe. Need one for yourself? Of course! We’ll tell you all about our favorite similar pick below — it’s under $50!



See it!

Get the Cu4Eve Long Cardigan Sweater for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This maxi-length cardigan has a chunky, textured knit, an open-front design and spacious side pockets. Its slouchy style lends itself beautifully to numerous fashion trends — from quiet luxury to coastal grandmother. The black shade is best for channeling Teigen, but there are 14 total color options!

This cardigan is available in sizes S-XXL and can be styled however you’d like. Close it up with a wide belt and add on knee-high boots, or use it to elevate a casual tee and leggings with sneakers. Wear it over a mini dress to keep warm or layer it over a fitted bodysuit like Teigen!

amazon-cardigan

Cu4Eve Long Cardigan Sweater

$46
See it!

Want to see a handful of other similar styles before placing your order? No problem. Check out seven other cardigans that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more long cardigans we love:

Isaac Liev Super Long Flowy Cardigan

Isaac Liev Super Long Flowy Cardigan

$34
See it!
Kistore Long Open Cardigan

Kistore Long Open Cardigan

$38
See it!
Danedvi Oversized Long Cardigan

Danedvi Oversized Long Cardigan

$41
See it!

Not your style? Explore more cardigans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Chrissy Teigen Bio

Chrissy Teigen

