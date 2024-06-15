Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sure, summer is the best time to find your new favorite two-piece outfit and rock it all season long. But this year, you might want to try something a little different than a tank top and shorts. How about something that looks a little like businesswear? Confused? You won’t be when you see our pick for your new go-to look this season.

The Cicy Bell Summer Blazer Set is just $55 at Amazon, and its menswear-inspired look is everything you need to bring the heat. Crafted from cotton and rayon, it’s a soft, lightweight, and comfortable blend that’s effortlessly stylish. It might not be what you go to for your typical look when heading to the beach, but this is such a slay that you have to admit it’s well worth trying on.

Get the Cicy Bell Summer Blazer Set for just $55 at Amazon!

You get a V-neck sleeveless top, a button-down blazer vest, and high-waisted pleated shorts. Choose between five different colors, and match your look with your favorite heels, accessories, and more. You’re just going to look super polished when it seems like you’re head to toe in a power suit.

What’s more, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to look like this. Just be sure to grab your two-piece set for just $55 at Amazon before they’re all gone.

