Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Keeping your hair moisturized during the winter is a task. Whether you have long-flowing tresses or a short hairdo, the bottom line is that keeping your hair protected and nourished during the cold months is crucial. By not moisturizing your hair, it could open you up to problems like breakage and dullness. If you’re not quite sure what to use on your hair or would like to try a new product, Coco & Eve, the company that makes Bali-inspired beauty products, sells a hair masque — aptly titled Like A Virgin, which strives to restore and nourish your tresses — and it’s only $39!

The Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hair Masque is a 5-in-1 treatment that helps moisturize your hair follicles while leaving behind a nice sheen. This masque is vegan, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, PETA-approved, gluten-free and ethically sourced for a sustainable product.

This hair masque also helps to restore hair damage caused by styling, coloring, sun pollution and more without adding weight. The brand even says you can transform the look and feel of your hair in just 10 minutes!

Get the Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hair Masque for $39 at Coco & Eve!

Looking at the ingredients, the Like A Virgin masque uses AcquaSeal coconut to add hydration, shine and softness to the hair, fig extract, which contains polyphenols, flavonoids, anthocyanins, omega fatty acids and Vitamin A, B1 and B2 to fight environmental pollutants, shea butter; to moisturize and detangle, Linseed; to improve gloss and texture; Argan oil; to treat split ends and tame frizziness, and probiotic extract to restore follicle balance. Basically, this product consists of multiple healthy components that’ll take care of your hair without all the yucky stuff!

If you didn’t know, using the masque is very simple! First, shampoo your hair and then towel dry. Follow that up by combing the product through your hair and detangling it. You could also apply the masque to dry hair — if you’re feeling frisky! Leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes, and rinse it out using warm water. If you prefer, you could use it overnight, depending on your hair needs!

See it: Get the Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hair Masque for $39 at Coco & Eve!

As we all know, finding the right hair products is more than just finding the right ingredients — it also matters how your hair reacts to the product. This is why Coco & Eve offers a 30-day return and refund policy with a 100% money-back guarantee!

Try the Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hair Masque and keep your hair nourished and protected this winter! Don’t let your tresses fall victim to the brutal winds this winter — be proactive!