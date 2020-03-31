You’ll Never Believe This Sustainable Leather Flatform Is From Timberland

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to lace-up work boots, Timberland is forever the top choice. There’s no disputing that, and we don’t see why anyone would ever try to. But what about when it comes to other styles? Does Timberland ever cross your mind when you’re in the market for, say, a pair of flats or platforms?

If it never did before, we’re about to change everything for you. We’re just the messenger though. The Timberland Emerson Point Slip-On did all of the hard work itself. We just wanted to spread the good news. These shoes are totally unexpected, but they’re everything we’ve been looking for — and hey, one color is even on sale!

This Emerson shoe is impressing everyone who tries it on, and shoppers are even saying they wish they could rate it “more than five stars.” What really surprised Us was everyone commenting on how this shoe “feels like a sneaker,” offering “support for walking all day” and “incredible comfort” with “no aching at all.” We wouldn’t expect that, but we love it so much. Looks-wise, these shoes are “cute with any outfit,” and reviewers say they’re just “perfect for the transition between boots and sandals.” Agreed!

These flatforms have a premium full grain leather upper that’s soft and sleek. A seam detail creates a toe cap effect in front and up at the collar you’ll find subtle goring so the slip-on process is always quick and easy. The back pull-tab helps with that too!

Below the upper you’ll find yet another surprise — a jute-wrapped midsole resting atop a striped rubber outsole. Both the jute and stripe create an illusion of height, boosting you up even further than the 1 ¾-inch wedge heel and 1 ¼-inch platform already do. The outsole is 15% recycled too! The sustainability doesn’t end there though. This breathable shoe is also lined with 50% recycled PET!

Also inside this shoe, you’ll find an OrthoLite footbed providing heavenly cushioning. This footbed is removable too, just in case you have a specially-made one or if you want to use this one in another shoe when you wear it out! Best shoe hack ever. We know we’ll find ourselves reaching for these Emersons most of the time though. Not every shoe also has SensorFlex technology to add support and flexibility!

These shoes are currently available in three colors: Black, Medium Brown and Medium Grey. Three everyday shades you could easily work your way through, and repeat, throughout each week! Wear them with your favorite summer dress or your new romper, or go for a more refined look with slacks, a button-up and a longline plaid blazer. The choices will never run out, but the stock of these shoes will — so let’s get shopping!

