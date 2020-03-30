This Sam Edelman Leather Espadrille Is the Must-Have Shoe of the Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We love a good pair of espadrilles. The style is so beachy and so fun, and it just exudes effortlessness. Know what else we love? A chic pair of leather slip-ons. Great for work and play, they’re just as comfortable as they are elegant. So, what happens when you combine the two?

You get the Sam Edelman Khloe. In other words, you get the exact shoe you’ve been dreaming of. The ultra-soft, premium leather upper of this shoe contrasts so perfectly with the boardwalk-ready espadrille design, and we don’t think we’ve ever been this in love before. If you were looking for a little excitement to break you out of a restless rut, that excitement has officially arrived!

Get the Sam Edelman Khloe shoe starting at just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

Reviewers “absolutely love this espadrille,” saying they are “comfortable to wear from the first time” you slip them on. So comfortable, in fact, it’s “like wearing slippers,” which we wouldn’t necessarily expect! These are Sam Edelman though, so we can only be so surprised by the expert design. These shoes “go with just about everything,” so we have to agree with the shoppers — they’re “definitely keepers”!

Worried about how these slip-ons are actually going to slip on? No need to worry — there’s actually hidden goring to offer stretch for an easy on-and-off and even more of a comfortable walking experience. The back has a pull-tab too, to help even further. As for the front? You’ll spot a round toe capped off with jute!

This jute wraps around the 1-inch platform midsole in true espadrille style, featuring an adorable topstitched trim overlapping onto the upper — literally connecting the two styles into one. Even though these shoes are mini platforms, they’re still super flexible, and with the padded footbed, your feet are definitely going to be in heaven!

There are currently 12 available colors and patterns available of these Khloe shoes, with loads of different textures and trends to pick from. You have your solids with black, white, brown and ivory, or you can go suede with a taupe or jade green. Into metallics? Gold and silver versions are waiting for you — and the silver is even croc print! Speaking of prints, you have options from paisley, to snake, to leopard too!

Speaking of options, these shoes can be worn with all of your favorite outfits, and they might even turn some less-favorite outfits into your new go-tos. Wear them casually with flared cutoff jeans or even leggings and a tied-up tee, or dress them up for work with a mididress and blazer. It’s all Khloe, and it’s all you!

