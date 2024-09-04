Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Angelina Jolie‘s beauty continues to wow Us. The Maleficent actress attended the Maria biopic movie premiere in Venice on August 29 wearing a Tamara Ralph tan gown with a fitted silhouette and a faux fur stole. What also caught our attention was her makeup, especially her eyelashes.

Raoul Alejandre, a celebrity makeup artist, shared in an Instagram post that he used all Tom Ford products to give Jolie effortless red carpet glam — and now we’re adding the Tom Ford Extreme Mascara to our shopping carts. Investing in high-quality beauty products from luxury brands like Tom Ford is the best way to channel our favorite A-listers’ red carpet looks.

Related: The Best Hair Oils for Frizzy Hair in 2024 Angelina Jolie honored Maria Callas in the most stylish way. Jolie, 49, opened up to Vogue about the significance behind the jewelry she’s been wearing on the red carpet — and in her new biopic, Maria — on Thursday, August 29. “You can imagine how special it was to wear a piece of jewelry that […]

Get the Tom Ford Extreme Mascara for $55 at Nordstrom!

The Tom Ford Extreme Mascara features a lightweight, creamy formula that gives length and volume to your lashes. It also contains pigmented black carbon and lash-filling powders. Even the mascara tube is chic, featuring the Tom Ford logo. The mascara lasts all day without clumping, smudging, crumbling, or caking. Alejandre perfected the rest of Jolie’s shimmery eye look with the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Crème in Rose Topaz, the Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen in Deeper and the Tom Ford Brow Sculptor in Blonde. He also used the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo in Intensity 1 for her skin.

The mascara has received five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s “the best mascara on the market.” One shopper raved that their “lashes are longer, thicker, darker, more curled” after using the mascara. Another customer shared that they tested many mascaras and found “the best one.” They continued: “It’s a perfectly dark black that makes the lashes stand out and it lengthens without looking clumpy.” A 50-year-old final shopper noted that this mascara “comes off easily with eye makeup remover, baby oil or with your face cleanser.”

While we’re waiting for Maria to come out in theaters, we’ll add this Jolie-approved mascara to our beauty routine.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Tom Ford Extreme Mascara for $55 at Nordstrom!

Related: The Best Hair Oils for Frizzy Hair in 2024 Angelina Jolie is reflecting on her past relationships – including one with an unnamed person who she claimed wasn’t fond of her singing. Jolie, 49, got candid about the revelation while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile published on Friday, August 30. In the wide-ranging interview, the actress opened up about preparing […]