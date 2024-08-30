Angelina Jolie honored Maria Callas in the most stylish way.

Jolie, 49, opened up to Vogue about the significance behind the jewelry she’s been wearing on the red carpet — and in her new biopic, Maria — on Thursday, August 29.

“You can imagine how special it was to wear a piece of jewelry that was [Maria’s],” she gushed, noting that the Rose Ouvrante 1972 flower brooch she accessorized with at the Maria premiere on Thursday at the Venice International Film Festival belonged to the late singer. The gold piece features emeralds, diamonds, sapphires and rubies that can be transformed into an open flower or closed.

Jolie continued, “I was also charmed at how it transformed from a closed flower that then blooms.” She gushed, “I like to think it made her smile. The little secret in the piece.”

Jolie paired the sparkler with a tan faux fur stole and a fitted Tamera Ralph gown featuring a fitted silhouette. For glam, she donned long lashes and a bright red lip. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in a blowout.

This isn’t the first piece of jewelry that Jolie has borrowed from Callas’ collection.

On Wednesday, August 28, Jolie stepped out in a black Atelier Jolie dress while attending a photocall for Maria and accessorized with a Cartier brooch featuring a gold panther wrapped around a chalcedony gemstone.

Jolie can also be seen wearing Callas’ collection in the movie.

Related: The Best Fashion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival: Jenna Ortega, More Lights, camera, fashion! The Venice Film Festival doesn’t only deliver movie premieres — it brings stellar fashion and fresh accessories. Take Jenna Ortega, for example, who slayed in a custom Christian Dior ensemble featuring a ruffled top and pleated tulle skirt. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress topped her look off with custom Jimmy Choo heels and […]

Throughout the opera singer’s life, Callas, who died at age 53 in 1977, collected a number of fabulous pieces, some of which now reside in the Cartier Collection.

According to the movie’s official plot, Maria follows Callas as she finds her voice by choosing to sing for herself after dedicating her life to performing for live audiences. The Netflix movie had its world premiere in Venice on Thursday and will hit the streaming platform at a later date.