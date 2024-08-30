Your account
Star Style

Angelina Jolie Gushes About Wearing Maria Callas' Jewelry at the Venice Film Festival: 'Special'

Angelina Jolie Wore Maria Callas Real Jewelry in Movie and on Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie honored Maria Callas in the most stylish way.

Jolie, 49, opened up to Vogue about the significance behind the jewelry she’s been wearing on the red carpet — and in her new biopic, Maria — on Thursday, August 29.

“You can imagine how special it was to wear a piece of jewelry that was [Maria’s],” she gushed, noting that the Rose Ouvrante 1972 flower brooch she accessorized with at the Maria premiere on Thursday at the Venice International Film Festival belonged to the late singer. The gold piece features emeralds, diamonds, sapphires and rubies that can be transformed into an open flower or closed.

Jolie continued, “I was also charmed at how it transformed from a closed flower that then blooms.” She gushed, “I like to think it made her smile. The little secret in the piece.”

Angelina Jolie’s Best Red Carpet Moments Through the Years

Jolie paired the sparkler with a tan faux fur stole and a fitted Tamera Ralph gown featuring a fitted silhouette. For glam, she donned long lashes and a bright red lip. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in a blowout.

This isn’t the first piece of jewelry that Jolie has borrowed from Callas’ collection.

Angelina Jolie JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Wednesday, August 28, Jolie stepped out in a black Atelier Jolie dress while attending a photocall for Maria and accessorized with a Cartier brooch featuring a gold panther wrapped around a chalcedony gemstone.

Jolie can also be seen wearing Callas’ collection in the movie.

Throughout the opera singer’s life, Callas, who died at age 53 in 1977, collected a number of fabulous pieces, some of which now reside in the Cartier Collection.

According to the movie’s official plot, Maria follows Callas as she finds her voice by choosing to sing for herself after dedicating her life to performing for live audiences. The Netflix movie had its world premiere in Venice on Thursday and will hit the streaming platform at a later date.

