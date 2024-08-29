Angelina Jolie was as elegant as ever at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Jolie, 49, stepped out in a classy gown while attending a photocall for her upcoming movie, Maria, on Wednesday, August 28. Her Saint Laurent gown featured a scoop neck, a sleeveless design, a fitted skirt and a plunging back. While posing on the red carpet, Jolie turned around, showing off her back tattoos, which include a number of Buddhist mantras that translate to, “May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always.”

Jolie accessorized with black sunglasses and jewelry from Cartier, including a dainty cheetah and stone pin.

For glam, the actress donned a full beat including filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow on her eyelids that smoked out into a subtle wing, long lashes and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in a classy blowout.

This isn’t the first fabulous look Jolie has sported while in Venice. Also on Wednesday, she looked chic in a brown Saint Laurent frock featuring a loosely-fitted flowy top and a flowy skirt. She paired the boho design with matching brown heels and a nude manicure.

While gearing up for the 81st annual Venice Film Festival, Jolie stunned as she touched down in Italy. She arrived at the airport on Tuesday, August 27, rocking a tan double-breasted trench coat featuring black buttons, short sleeves and a belt complete with silver hardware.

Jolie teamed the jacket with a white top and black trousers. She accessorized with black leather boots, a number of hoop earrings and dark sunglasses.

Related: See Celebs' Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time Check out photos of Lady Gaga, Lea Michele, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities' craziest tattoos

According to the movie’s official plot, Jolie’s upcoming film follows Maria Callas as she decides to find her voice by singing for herself after dedicating her life to performing for live audiences. The Netflix movie will have its world premiere on Thursday, August 29, in Venice and will be available for streaming at a later date.