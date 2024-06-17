Angelina Jolie debuted a bold new tattoo at the 2024 Tony Awards.

The 49-year-old actress walked the Sunday, June 16, red carpet in New York City in a strapless velvet teal Versace gown featuring dramatic ruche detailing and a matching shawl.

Jolie opted not to wear a necklace, allowing a delicate new tattoo of a bird on her chest to take center stage. While the actress has yet to confirm the type of bird or its meaning, fans have speculated that it appears to be a swallow.

Jolie accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings and wore her hair down in loose waves. She topped the look off with her signature winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Jolie posed on the red carpet alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who coordinated with her mother in a teal vest, trousers and bow-tie. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of Converse sneakers.

During last night’s ceremony, Jolie won her first ever Tony for producing The Outsiders: A New Musical. She accepted the award with Vivienne by her side, who worked as a producer assistant on the musical.

The Outsiders: A New Musical originally debuted in March 2023 before transferring to Broadway in March 2024. Based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel The Outsiders, it follows two rival gangs — the “Greasers” and the “Socs” — in 1960s Tulsa Oklahoma.

In an April interview with People, Jolie revealed that Vivienne inspired her to take on the producer role.

“She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” Jolie told the publication, adding, “Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others. She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team.”