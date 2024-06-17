The 2024 Tony Awards brought out the biggest stars of Broadway, but not every A-list interaction was caught on camera —but Us Weekly was in the audience inside New York City’s Lincoln Center venue to observe plenty of unexpected moments.

One of the buzziest arrivals of the night was Angelina Jolie and her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, both of whom worked behind the scenes on the musical adaptation of The Outsiders. The mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together on Sunday, June 16, before taking their seats in the front row next to Sarah Paulson and her partner, Holland Taylor.

Jolie, 49, celebrated on stage with the cast and crew of The Outsiders, which won Best Musical. “Creating The Outsiders required an extraordinary collective of unparalleled artists coming together to tell this story in service of a singular vision,” said producer Matthew Rego as the ceremony came to an end.

As with any awards show, the acceptance speeches were filled with emotion on Sunday night. Merrily We Roll Along costars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe each nabbed individual awards for their performances and basked in each other’s success. Groff, 39, was even seen wiping tears from his eyes during Radcliffe’s big moment.

“Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage, it is an honor to be on that stage with you every single night. I will miss it so much,” Radcliffe, 34, gushed as he accepted Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. “Speaking of missing things, Jonathan, Lindsay [Mendez]: I will miss you so much. I don’t really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again.” (Merrily wraps its Broadway run on July 7.)

Fans were treated to a star-studded lineup of performances from this year’s nominees, and the excitement continued with American Express and Skylar Astin, who hosted the “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for anyone in the Big Apple to join in on the celebration.

Scroll down for more of what you didn’t see on TV at the 2024 Tony Awards:

Angelina Jolie Has the Best Seat in the House

The Outsiders producer and her daughter Vivienne sat in the front row with Paulson and Taylor, chatting throughout the show. Jolie got out of her seat to celebrate The Outsiders crew’s big wins.

Broadway’s Biggest Fans

Paulson was caught jamming out to the Hell’s Kitchen medley, Jolie danced along to The Who’s Tommy and Radcliffe cheered for the jaw-dropping stunts of Water for Elephants. Brooke Shields was also seen having the time of her life in the crowd (wearing Crocs after her toe surgery injury here, naturally.)

Julianne Hough Feels the Illinoise

The Dancing With the Stars alum snapped a selfie with Illinoise choreographer Justin Peck.

Run-Ins With Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter star mingled with Alicia Keys, snapping a picture and hugging her son Genesis, 9. Radcliffe had a less friendly run-in with a cameraman, nearly getting bumped at one point while returning to his seat.

Everybody Loves Jessica Lange

Jim Parsons was seen chatting with the legendary actress just before the broadcast began. Later in the night, Lange shared a moment with host DeBose as she prepped for a segment.

Billy Porter Needs His Phone

While accepting the Isabelle Stevenson Award during The Tony Awards: Act One, Porter yelled for someone to get him his phone so he could read his speech.

All the Standing Ovations

The Broadway community generously celebrated their peers, often rising from their seats to cheer for whoever was on stage. Suffs star and writer Shaina Taub and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald were among those who received standing ovations.

‘Stereophonic’ Stars Mingling

Will Brill, who won Best Featured Actor in a Play, was spotted chatting with Radcliffe while Julianna Canfield caught up with former Succession costar Jeremy Strong during a break. Sarah Pidgeon and Eli Gelb hugged Brill after his big win.

Jonathan Groff Tears Up

Groff, whose family joined him at the awards show, was overcome with emotion while watching costar Radcliffe accept his trophy on stage. Radcliffe returned the favor when Groff won his own Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical later in the night.

Willkommen, Bienvenue

The cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club danced through the aisle, stopping on their way to joining Eddie Redmayne on stage to give certain audience members — including Groff and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park — festive party hats. Groff proudly wore the hat for the remainder of the song.

Ariana DeBose Kills Time

During a prolonged commercial break, DeBose vamped on stage. She curtsied to Holland Taylor and snagged some snacks from Park before cameras started rolling again.

‘The Outsiders’ at the Afterparty

Brody Grant, who plays Ponyboy Curtis in the Tony-winning musical, sat beside The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton at the post-show gala held at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. Grant’s costar Joshua Boone, meanwhile, chatted with Anthony Ramos on the outdoor terrace.

Bryan D’Arcy James Makes the Rounds

The Something Rotten! star stood with William Jackson Harper in line for refreshments — including FIJI Water, the official water of the 77th annual Tony Awards — before catching up with Idina Menzel outside.

There’s Nothing She Can’t Do

Hell’s Kitchen actress Maleah Joi Moon danced to ABBA in the lobby while holding her Tony trophy for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

With reporting by Meredith Nardino and Shelby Stivale