Brooke Shields is making a bold fashion statement.

The Lipstick Jungle actress wore bright yellow Crocs to match her yellow outfit to the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 16.

Shields, 59, wore a sequined yellow top with a plunging neckline, paired with a yellow skirt adorned with a bow at the waist. She accessorized the monocolored look with pearl earrings and a gold-colored box clutch.

“I got my Crocs! I couldn’t do this in heels,” the actress told People on the red carpet.

Just two days before the Tonys, held in New York City, Shields shared via Instagram that she had undergone “double foot toe surgery.”

“The feet pics are about to level up… Double foot toe surgery ✔,” Shields captioned a Friday, June 14, post which shows her feet all bandaged up and in protective footwear.

“Those little guys have been throooouuuugh it,” commented Friends star Courteney Cox under her post.

While Shields put her best Croc forward on Sunday, the actress has had some tough breaks in the past.

In February 2021, the Pretty Baby star shared her recovery journey after falling off a balance board and breaking her femur a month earlier.

“Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow,” Shields captioned an Instagram video that shows her in a hospital gown and attempting to walk on crutches.

In June 2021, Shields expressed frustration about having to take her rehabilitation slowly.

“It’s been a lot of work,” she told People at the time. “You really have to do it every day and you have to have a mindset because it can be very frustrating.”

By April 2022, Shields said her leg was healed, though not without some complications.

“The bone is all healed and everything is sort of where it should be, and I don’t walk with a limp anymore but my strength is really compromised,” she told People.

“I thought I had my strength back until I started to try to do certain things. And so now I have to sort of amp that up a little bit,” she added.