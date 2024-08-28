Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

The Best Fashion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival: Jenna Ortega and More

By
The Best Looks at the 2024 Venice Film Festival Jenna Ortega More
9
Pascal Le Segretain;Ernesto Ruscio(2)/Getty Images(3)

Lights, camera, fashion!

The Venice Film Festival doesn’t only deliver movie premieres — it brings stellar fashion and fresh accessories.

Take Jenna Ortega, for example, who slayed in a custom Christian Dior ensemble featuring a ruffled top and pleated tulle skirt. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress topped her look off with custom Jimmy Choo heels and silver jewelry.

Ortega twinned with Winona Ryder, who wore a black version of the skirt with a cropped blazer, vest and collared shirt by Chanel haute couture.

Zesica tiered, smocked midi dress

Deal of the Day

Score 62% Best-Selling Tiered Dress That’s Perfect for Fall! View Deal

Taylor Russell, meanwhile, delivered drama in a vintage Chanel gown featuring a sheer bodice, puffy lace skirt and silky slip underneath. She elated the piece with diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

So far, stars including Catherine O’Hara, Sigourney Weaver and Camille Cottin have also graced the red carpet at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 Venice Film Festival:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Izabel Goulart
Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Bio Page

Jenna Ortega
Justin-Theroux

Justin Theroux
Sigourney Weaver Reacts Heartbreakers Costar Ray Liottas Death

Sigourney Weaver
1251394518winona_ryder_290x206

Winona Ryder

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.