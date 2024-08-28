Lights, camera, fashion!

The Venice Film Festival doesn’t only deliver movie premieres — it brings stellar fashion and fresh accessories.

Take Jenna Ortega, for example, who slayed in a custom Christian Dior ensemble featuring a ruffled top and pleated tulle skirt. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress topped her look off with custom Jimmy Choo heels and silver jewelry.

Ortega twinned with Winona Ryder, who wore a black version of the skirt with a cropped blazer, vest and collared shirt by Chanel haute couture.

Taylor Russell, meanwhile, delivered drama in a vintage Chanel gown featuring a sheer bodice, puffy lace skirt and silky slip underneath. She elated the piece with diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

So far, stars including Catherine O’Hara, Sigourney Weaver and Camille Cottin have also graced the red carpet at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 Venice Film Festival: