While Harry Styles and Taylor Russell seemed like they were in it for the long haul, the pair decided to take a step back in their romance.

“They’re taking some time to reevaluate things and see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Us confirmed in May that Styles, 30, and Russell, 29, had split after one year of dating. Throughout their romance, the duo kept things low-key as neither Styles nor Russell publicly confirmed nor acknowledged their relationship status.

The pair were first linked in June 2023 after they were spotted holding hands after leaving the White Cube art gallery in London. Later that month, the actress attended several of Styles’ Love on Tour performances, including his shows in Vienna, Austria and Emilia, Italy. Styles later returned the favor by attending the press night for Russell’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

In August 2023, a second insider exclusively told Us that Styles and Russell had been “dating for a few months” and the twosome were “having a great time together.”

“Their energies work really well together,” the source said while noting that the then-couple’s personalities meshed well. “They’re both really sweet people at their core.”

That same month, Russell got candid about what she looks for in a partner.

“I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it,” she said in an August 2023 interview with The Face. “But even then I’m like, ​‘I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work.”

The following month, Russell and Styles made a rare public outing and were holding hands while they strolled through North London.

As summer 2023 came to an end, Styles and Russell were seemingly going strong as they both found themselves amid their busy schedules. By fall, a third source told Us that Styles loved “spending as much time” as he could with Russell “despite their busy schedules.”

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the insider explained at the time, adding that both Styles and Russell try to “make time for each other” whenever their schedules permit it. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

For more on Styles and Russell’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.