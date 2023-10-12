Harry Styles seems to have found his only angel in girlfriend Taylor Russell — but much of their romance has been kept under wraps.

The Grammy winner sparked romance rumors with Russell in June 2023 after they were seen together in London. The following month, Russell showed Styles support by attending several Love on Tour performances, including one in Vienna, Austria.

“Their energies work really well together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023, confirming that Styles and Russell had been “dating for a few months.”

As their connection grew, Styles and Russell managed to stay under the radar. However, an insider exclusively told Us in October 2023 that “things are very serious” between the pair. “Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor,” the source added.

Scroll down to see Styles and Russell’s relationship from the beginning:

June 2023

Styles and Russell were first linked after being photographed holding hands while exiting London’s White Cube art gallery.

July 2023

Russell added fuel to romance speculation while attending multiple Love on Tour concerts. She was spotted at Styles’ Vienna, Austria, show on July 8 and once again seen by eagle-eyed fans at Styles’ final performance on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

August 2023

The “Daylight” singer was seen getting cozy on August 9 with Russell at the press night for her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre. Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that Styles is “always smiling when he’s with [Russell],” adding that the pair are “having a great time together.”

September 2023

The twosome stepped out in North London on September 24 for a rare public outing. Styles was photographed walking hand in hand with Russell after grabbing coffee.

October 2023

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” an insider exclusively told Us on October 12, noting that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”