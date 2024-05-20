Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Split After 1 Year of Dating

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have split after one year together, Us Weekly can confirm.

Us has reached out to reps for Styles, 30, and Russell, 29, who were first publicly linked in June 2023 when they were seen holding hands after leaving London’s White Cube art gallery.

The duo fueled romance rumors the next month when Russell attended his Love on Tour concert in Vienna, Austria and was dancing in the VIP section. One day after the show, Styles and Russell walked through the streets of Vienna. She was also seen in the audience at his concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy later that month.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer returned the favor and supported Russell in July 2023 during the press night for her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre. Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the pair’s “energies work really well together.”

“They’re both really sweet people at their core,” the insider shared, adding that they had been “dating for a few months.”

The source also noted that Harry “is always smiling” when he’s in her company. They’re “having a great time together,” the insider said.

In September 2023, the twosome made a rare public outing while holding hands and strolling through North London. The next month, a source shed light into their low-key romance.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the insider said in October, noting that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

Russell and Styles had been “busy” with their careers, but the source said “they support one another any chance they get.” The insider added, “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

While Styles and Russell never publicly confirmed their relationship, she did give insight into what she’s looking for in a partner — and said that she’s addicted to the idea of romance.

“In life, what’s my favorite drug? Does love count?” Russell asked during an interview with The Face in August, before noting that “love” is her drug of choice. “I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ​‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’”

Styles was previously linked to Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe before a nearly two-year romance with Olivia Wilde. After he and Wilde, 40, split in November 2022, Styles had a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski but then moved on with Russell.

Russell, for her part, was last linked to her Waves costar Lucas Hedges.