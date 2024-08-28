Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega are twinning and winning.

Ryder, 52, and Ortega, 21, coordinated their outfits while slaying at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday, August 28. For the event, Ryder, who plays Ortega’s onscreen mom in the movie, Lydia Deetz, rocked a Chanel haute couture cropped black blazer, a matching vest and a pleated white dress shirt. She teamed her top with a black silky bow tie and a pleated floor-length skirt.

For glam, she donned black eyeliner, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and pale pink lips. Her brunette hair was styled in an updo with her bangs cascading over her forehead.

Ortega, who plays Astrid Deetz in the horror/comedy, opted for a cherry red custom Christian Dior getup that included a ruffled top equipped with nude straps, an open back and V-neck and a pleated tulle floor-length skirt. She elevated the look with silver jewelry.

Related: Everything We Know About ‘Beetlejuice 2′ So Far: Release Date, Cast and More Warner Bros./Youtube (3) It’s (almost) showtime! Beetlejuice 2 officially wrapped filming more than 35 years after its beloved predecessor hit theaters in 1988, becoming an instant critical and commercial hit. The OG film follows recently deceased couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) as they summon the undead exorcist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to […]

Ortega’s makeup featured hot pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a bold red lip. Her brunette locks were twisted into a messy — but chic — updo.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Ortega’s look was reminiscent of the red gown that Lydia wore during her wedding to Beetlejuice in the original 1988 movie. (In the film, Beetlejuice tricked Lydia into marrying him so he would be able to roam free in the living world.)

Her dress featured a similar style ruffled top and a massive A-line skirt. At the time, Ryder’s hair was styled in spikey bangs. She completed her get-up with a red veil and burgundy eyeshadow.

This isn’t the first of Lydia’s outfits that Ortega has recreated during the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour. Earlier this month, she rocked a Thom Browne ensemble nearly identical to one of Ryder’s costumes in Beetlejuice.

Related: Winona Ryder Through the Years: From ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Stranger Things’ Comeback queen! Winona Ryder was the “It girl” of the ‘90s, and after a hiatus from the industry, she proved she could still hold her own years later. The actress was born Winona Horowitz on October 29, 1971. She landed her first role in the 1986 film Lucas at age 14, which led to her […]

Her outfit featured a navy blue cardigan embroidered with a gold pendant on the chest, a white blouse and a green plaid skirt.