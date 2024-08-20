Jenna Ortega is the queen of reinventing outfits.

Ortega, 21, stepped out in a familiar outfit to all Beetlejuice fans while strutting through New York City on Monday, August 19. Her Thom Browne ensemble, which Winona Ryder wore in 1988 while filming Beetlejuice, featured a navy blue cardigan complete with a gold embroidered circle on the chest. Just like Ryder’s costume, Ortega, who plays Astrid Deetz in the Beetlejuice sequel, completed her getup with a white cropped collared blouse and a plaid green skirt.

The actress topped her look off with strappy heels, dark sunglasses and a brown purse in the shape of a book that read, “Handbag for the recently deceased,” referencing the guidebook that was seen in Beetlejuice for new spirits in the afterlife.

For glam, she donned pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened, with her curtain bangs framing her face.

Related: Everything We Know About ‘Beetlejuice 2′ So Far: Release Date, Cast and More Warner Bros./Youtube (3) It’s (almost) showtime! Beetlejuice 2 officially wrapped filming more than 35 years after its beloved predecessor hit theaters in 1988, becoming an instant critical and commercial hit. The OG film follows recently deceased couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) as they summon the undead exorcist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to […]

When Ryder, 52 — who plays Lydia Deetz in both the 1988 film and its upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — wore the ensemble, she rocked a pleated plaid skirt finished with a black hem and long black cardigan. She topped her outfit off with black tights and combat boots.

According to the official movie description, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice follows “three generations of the Deetz family [as they] return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife. When someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, the mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.” The sequel premieres in theaters on September 6.

Related: 'Beetlejuice' Cast: Where Are They Now? Michael Keaton and More Michael Keaton enthralled audiences as the “ghost with the most” in the 1988 supernatural comedy Beetlejuice. Not only was the film a commercial and critical success, but Winona Ryder scored her first breakout role as Lydia Deetz. The story follows the goth teen as she discovers she can communicate with the dead inhabitants of her […]

This isn’t the only on-theme ensemble Ortega has rocked during the movie’s press tour. Earlier this week, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana striped set while posing for a photocall in New York City. Ortega elevated the moody outfit with platform heels, maroon nail polish and cool black sunglasses.

At the time, she posed with Ryder, who opted for a black Elena Dawson dress complete with white buttons.