Jenna Ortega Embraces ‘Beetlejuice’ Aesthetic in Moody-Chic Set

Jenna Ortega is leaning into the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice aesthetic in the most stylish way.

Ortega, 21, looked as cool as ever in a moody Dolce & Gabbana outfit while strutting through New York City on Sunday, August 18. Similar to her character Astrid Deetz’s grunge style, Ortega paired a cropped gray blazer featuring chunky stripes and silver buttons with a sheer top complete with a black bralette and mesh sides. The actress elevated her look with a matching miniskirt, striped tights and lace-up booties.

Ortega added even more glamour to her getup with jewel stud earrings and a chic updo. Her makeup featured orange eyeshadow blended into her crease and a shimmery pigment on her lids. She completed her look with terra-cotta lips.

Earlier this week, Ortega stepped out in another on-theme look at a New York City Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall on Saturday, August 17. Her outfit included a striped top featuring a sweetheart neckline, a button-up design, long sleeves and flared silhouette and a fitted midi skirt. Ortega accessorized with silver dangly earrings and a sparkly ring from Solo for Diamonds jewelry as well as black sunglasses. She topped her look off with platform black heels and a maroon manicure.

For glam, Ortega sported soft makeup including lined lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and blown out with her bangs framing her face.

At the photocall, she posed with costars Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Monica Bellucci, all of whom wore moody outfits as well.

Ryder, 52, rocked a black dress featuring white buttons, a mock neck and a pleated skirt, while O’Hara, 70, opted for a checkered suit complete with matching boots. Bellucci, 59, looked timeless in a charcoal blazer, flared pants and scoop-neck top.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters September 6.