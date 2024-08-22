The Top 15 Eye Creams for 2024: Best Picks for Dark Circles, Wrinkles & Puffiness

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When the muscles and skin of the upper and lower eyelid are compromised, it leads to aesthetic results that can make you look dull, tired, and aged. There are numerous factors that contribute to this problem including aging, medical conditions, and cosmetic treatments over the years.

Whether your eyes are in need of a small pick-me-up, or the decades have taken their toll with deep lines and wrinkles, it might be time to add an eye cream to your skincare routine. In this guide, I’ve taken a deep dive into this year’s best eye creams. Whether your eye area is in need of a major moisture surge, de-puffing, anti-aging benefits, or something in between, we’re highlighting the best of the best.

The 15 Best Eye Creams in 2024

In my compilation of the 15 best eye creams in 2024, I’ve carefully selected formulas that target a range of concerns. There are options for all budgets, which means you’ll be able to find one that perfectly suits your specific needs. Make sure you read to the end to check out my comprehensive buyer’s guide to educate yourself on how to find the best match for your unique needs.

1. Best On-the-Go Refresh – Blu Atlas Eye Stick

The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is a must-have for those seeking a quick and convenient refresh throughout the day.

Pros:

Convenient stick format

Cooling and refreshing

Easy to apply on-the-go

Cons:

May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin

Limited availability in stores

In the fitness field, I work with some of the most inspiring women. While diverse in their occupations and personalities, one thing they all share in common is they are busy moving and shaking. They’ll often ask me for life hacks to make their day more accommodating for their busy schedules, and, when it comes to an eye cream for the busy person, I recommend the Blu Atlas Eye Stick for three distinct reasons:

Compact stick formula is easy to carry with you and use on-the-go

Cooling and soothing formula provides instant results for tired eyes

Quick, easy, mess-free application

This multi-tasking eye stick (which comes in a rollerball applicator) is designed with nutrient-dense ingredients carefully selected under the oversight of an experienced medical advisory board. It nourishes the skin for brighter, less puffy, more youthful eyes. The formula features ascorbic acid, a stable and science-backed form of vitamin C that stimulates collagen production for firmer skin and less visible fine lines and wrinkles. It also has brightening effects and provides powerful antioxidant benefits. The ascorbic acid is joined by palmitoyl tripeptide-5, a peptide that is believed to offer additional anti-aging effects.

I always prefer using clean formulas in my routine, and the Blu Atlas Eye Stick checks off all the boxes. It’s not only vegan and cruelty-free, but it’s also made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates or phthalates. Even better, 96% of the ingredients are derived from natural origins.

Active Ingredients:

Caffeine

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Reduces puffiness

Brightens the under-eye area

Provides hydration on-the-go

2. Best for Vitamin C Lovers – Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream

Ideal for Vitamin C enthusiasts, this eye cream brightens and revitalizes the under-eye area with potent antioxidant power.

Pros:

High concentration of Vitamin C

Lightweight texture

Fragrance-free

Cons:

May cause irritation on sensitive skin

Requires consistent use for visible results

When you think of vitamin C, you probably think of orange juice and immunity. However, when consumed by the skin in a topical form, it provides a whole host of benefits you may have never realized. From a boost in collagen production and brightening to antioxidant protection, anti-aging properties, and much more, Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream provides a high dose for superior results. Just some of the pesky issues this product has proven to improve include:

Dark undereye circles

Skin dullness

Hyperpigmentation

Fine lines and wrinkles

Overall skin tone and radiance

A wide variety of additional hydrators also work to counteract dryness including squalane and sodium hyaluronate.

Active Ingredients:

5% Vitamin C

Licorice Root Extract

Key Benefits:

Brightens dark circles

Boosts collagen production

Reduces fine lines

3. Best for Firming and Hydration Combo – Medik8 Eye Peptides – Firming, Hydrating Daily Under Eye Skin Repair Gel

Perfect for those looking for a dual-action solution, this gel firms and hydrates the delicate under-eye area.

Pros:

Firming peptides

Hydrating gel texture

Non-greasy finish

Cons:

High price point

Not suitable for those preferring creamier textures

Dry skin around the eye is not an uncommon problem. Factors like aging, cold weather, low humidity, and certain skin conditions are often to blame, and Medik8 Eye Peptides is an exceptional product for those looking to firm and hydrate the delicate skin around their eyes. Packed with a potent blend of peptides, this formula gets to work tightening and rejuvenating. Aside from its hydrating qualities, users also take advantage of:

Lightweight texture that’s quickly absorbed

Comprehensive eye care solution with it strengthening and plumping qualities

SPF to defend against the sun’s harmful rays

This Medik8 formula also features theobroma cacao seed extract, another antioxidant-packed ingredient that is specifically included to help protect the skin against damaging blue light that is emitted from screens. Moringa extract provides even more antioxidant power, while a peptide called carnosine adds anti-aging benefits to the formula. The vegan and cruelty-free product also scores bonus points for being completely free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrances.

Active Ingredients:

Matrixyl 3000

Hyaluronic Acid

Argireline

Key Benefits:

Firms the skin

Deeply hydrates

Smooths fine lines

4. Best for Jetsetters – Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel

Designed for frequent travelers, this brightening eye gel is a go-to for a quick pick-me-up on the go.

Pros:

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Affordable price

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

Requires regular reapplication for lasting results

Do you travel a lot for work or pleasure? From long flights and late nights to irregular schedules and all the other intricacies that come with the on-the-go lifestyle, your skin can take a beating. When I go on vacation, I make sure to pack my Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel. Designed to combat the signs of fatigue that go hand-in-hand with travel, you’ll appreciate the instant soothing sensation and reduction in puffiness upon each application with three primary active ingredients:

Caffeine-packed coffee extract and ginseng root extract to de-puff eyes and combat dark circles

Niacinamide to lighten the appearance of the under-eye area

Vitamin C for even more brightening effects for optimal results

The Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an eye cream that has a high-quality, clean formula at an affordable price. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain parabens or sulfates.

Active Ingredients:

Vitamin C

Ginseng Root Extract

Niacinamide

Key Benefits:

Brightens tired eyes

Reduces puffiness

Light and non-greasy

5. Best for Strengthening Skin Barrier – Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream

Ideal for those with sensitive skin, this eye cream not only brightens but also fortifies the skin’s natural barrier.

Pros:

Strengthens skin barrier

Rich, nourishing texture

Fragrance-free

Cons:

Heavier texture may not suit oily skin

Premium price

Our skin is made up of layers with the outermost layer, the stratum corneum, consisting of tough cells that are tightly bound together. It serves a critical purpose as it’s responsible for keeping environmental pathogens and toxins from entering the body.

As we age, these bonds weaken, and this debilitation is a part of the cause of the signs of aging. The Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream is packed with ingredients like a triple lipid complex to strengthen the skin barrier. A few reasons customers are raving about this product include:

Dermatologist-tested, gentle formula free from irritants and fragrances

Addresses dark circles and fine lines

Evens the tone of under-eye area

Perfect formula for sensitive skin

The Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream is made with saccharomyces ferment, a fermented prebiotic yeast that works to boost radiance in the skin to lessen the appearance of dark circles. It works alongside a triple-lipid complex that is designed to mimic the skin’s natural lipids. This complex restores the levels of ceramides and fatty acids in the skin, improving overall function and softness.

In addition to these ingredients, the formula features a seaweed hyaluronate blend. This blend includes small particles that penetrate deep into the skin, where they dramatically improve hydration levels for plump, dewy, youthful skin.

Active Ingredients:

Triple Lipid Complex

Niacinamide

Peptides

Key Benefits:

Restores skin barrier

Deeply nourishes

Brightens under-eye area

6. Best for a Luxurious Experience – Aesop Exalted Eye Serum

This luxurious serum delivers a light and elegant touch, perfect for those who appreciate high-end skincare experiences.

Pros:

Luxurious, elegant packaging

Lightweight serum texture

Subtle, botanical scent

Cons:

Expensive

Requires layering with other products for full hydration

If you’re serious about brightening and firming your dull skin, Aesop Exalted Eye Serum offers a luxurious experience with their high-end serum made of concentrated botanicals and vitamins. With a hefty price tag of $115 for a 0.5 ounce bottle, you can rest assured your investment is getting you the best of the best in quality ingredients.

If you enjoy a lightweight formula that’s non-greasy and absorbs quickly, a serum like this one can be a great choice. I particularly recommend it for anyone who would rather use a light, non-greasy formula than a rich cream. It’s crafted to address dehydration, signs of aging, and discoloration for a radiant and youthful appearance. Like many of my other favorite products, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain synthetic fragrances or parabens. This could be the right pick for you if you’re looking for a product that:

Nourishes, hydrates, and revitalizes the under-eye area

Provides a sense of indulgence while delivering noticeable results

Doesn’t pack in unnecessary fillers, just quality ingredients

Additionally, this serum features nutrient-dense sodium carrageenan, which hydrates and nourishes the skin. Panthenol works to boost moisture levels in the skin, while vitamin E adds extra antioxidant support. I like the addition of frankincense, cedarwood, and juniper essential oils. These anti-inflammatory oils help soothe the skin and create a woodsy and warm fragrance that calms the senses.

Active Ingredients:

Vitamin C

Panthenol

Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate

Key Benefits:

Brightens and firms

Absorbs quickly

Subtle fragrance for a sensory experience

7. Best for Advanced Wrinkle Defense – Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream

This potent eye cream is your go-to for advanced wrinkle defense, ideal for those seeking targeted anti-aging solutions.

Pros:

Advanced peptide technology

Targets deep wrinkles

Smooth, creamy texture

Cons:

May be too rich for daytime use

Premium pricing

Another high-end eye cream, Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream, is a powerhouse product for those wishing to reduce the appearance of or prevent fine lines and wrinkles. This is because of its strong blend of 21 peptides and neuropeptides. Together, they work to provide powerful protection that addresses aging skin from multiple angles. I’d recommend this especially for those with mature skin or suffering with deep lines and wrinkles.

The anti-aging power of this formula doesn’t stop there. In addition to the peptides, it features powerful gamma proteins that improve elasticity for more youthful skin. These proteins boost radiance and target uneven skin tone and texture around the eyes. You also benefit from:

5% concentration of Regu-Age, a bioactive skincare ingredient that targets puffiness and dark circles around the eyes

3% concentration of Reforcyl, which smooths the appearance of wrinkles while moisturizing the skin

Shea butter and glycerin to improve moisture levels in the skin.

If a smoother, more youthful appearance is your primary goal, this product provides a comprehensive approach to wrinkle defense. Best of all, since the cream provides deep hydration, it can be used both day and night, adding to its versatility.

Active Ingredients:

21 Peptides

Neuropeptides

Squalane

Key Benefits:

Reduces deep wrinkles

Firms and smooths skin

Provides intense hydration

8. Best for Brightening with a Natural Glow – Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream

Infused with guava and Vitamin C, this eye gel cream offers a refreshing and naturally brightening effect for a glowing complexion.

Pros:

Brightens with a natural glow

Lightweight gel-cream texture

Fruity, pleasant scent

Cons:

Scent may not suit everyone

Requires consistent use for best results

When you think of glowing skin, you think of radiance and luminosity. The term describes the skin’s ability to reflect light naturally due to great texture and a bright appearance. There are lots of ways to achieve glowing skin naturally like proper diet, hydration, and exercise. However, issues like pollution, sun exposure, and aging can take a toll. If you need a little pick-me-up for dull, tired skin, I’d check out Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream. It’s the perfect fit for anyone looking to:

Combat dark undereye circles

Use a lightweight product that absorbs quickly

Brighten the skin without irritation

The Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream’s formula goes the extra mile in also nourishing and protecting with its potent 10% concentration of an encapsulated vitamin C complex, which includes vitamin C derived from guava. This complex boosts radiance and lightens the appearance of dark circles while firming the skin and providing antioxidant benefits. By encapsulating the vitamin C, this complex is gradually released to the skin over time to minimize irritation.

The formula also features a 3% concentration of niacinamide to further improve discoloration. At the same time, peptides and green caffeine work in tandem to firm the area while calming down any puffiness. Ingredients like glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, and jojoba seed oil ensure the skin is left feeling soft, supple, and hydrated immediately after application. Where some products put a focus on hydration or wrinkle reduction, Glow Recipe is all about achieving that dewy look.

Active Ingredients:

Vitamin C

Guava Extract

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Brightens and evens skin tone

Hydrates and plumps

Delivers a refreshing fruity scent

9. Best for Soothing and Strengthening – Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Eye Cream With Niacinamide

This eye cream is the perfect choice for soothing and strengthening delicate under-eye skin, especially for those with sensitivity.

Pros:

Rich in ceramides for barrier support

Soothing for sensitive skin

Lightweight yet nourishing

Cons:

May not be rich enough for extremely dry skin

Higher price point

Do your undereyes need some TLC, but skin sensitivities make it hard to find the right eye cream? Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Eye Cream with Niacinamide offers the skin barrier support you need without all the additives that cause irritation. This formula has a light cream texture and is immediately absorbed into the skin, where it works to dramatically improve moisture levels for softer, more supple skin.

Formulated with the company’s proprietary ceramide complex, each dose features a blend of five ceramides that work to plump the skin with moisture and improve barrier function while minimizing the risk of water loss for long-term hydration. It can be a great fit for those struggling with:

Eczema

Dry skin

Sensitivity

Dull skin

Aging skin

This complex is joined by niacinamide, which not only brightens and soothes the under-eye area but also supports the skin’s natural ceramide production so that it can stay moisturized. To maximize the moisture-boosting benefits, the paraben-free and phthalate-free formula is also infused with additional ingredients like squalane and glycerin.

Active Ingredients:

Ceramides

Niacinamide

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Supports skin barrier

Soothes irritation

Provides lightweight hydration

10. Best for Marine-Powered Firming – Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream

Packed with marine algae and squalane, this eye cream is ideal for those seeking firming and lifting benefits with a clean, eco-conscious formula.

Pros:

Marine algae for firming

Squalane provides deep hydration

Cruelty-free and vegan

Cons:

May not suit oily skin

Expensive

Marine ingredients like algae, seaweed, and oysters in skincare products are growing increasingly popular due to their rich nutrient profile. From hydration and skin brightening to collagen support, detoxification, skin barrier protection, and more, products like Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream offer proven benefits you’re looking for.

Using a combination of marine algae and squalene, this specialized formula gets to work hydrating and visibly tightening the skin. I love the rich, silky texture, because it glides on the skin smoothly for a luxurious experience. It’s a great fit if you’re experiencing:

Sagging skin

Loss of elasticity

Loss of firmness in the undereye area

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream has been shown to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just seven days. The algae ingredients in this complex reduce fine lines and wrinkles and provide lifting benefits. Pink algae is also responsible for the formula’s pink hue, which naturally color corrects the skin to minimize the appearance of dark circles.

Active Ingredients:

Marine Algae

Squalane

Caffeine

Key Benefits:

Firms and lifts

Provides deep hydration

Eco-friendly packaging

11. Best for Instant Brightening Effect – Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme

This eye cream offers an instant brightening effect, making it the perfect prep step for makeup enthusiasts.

Pros:

Instant brightening effect

Works well under makeup

Pleasant citrus scent

Cons:

May not provide long-term benefits

Scent may be too strong for some

If your goal in finding the best eye creams in 2024 is to achieve a quick fix for dull, tired eyes, Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme could be just what you’ve been looking for. Inspired by banana makeup setting powder known to brighten the skin, users get the benefit of an instant radiance to get the day started off on the right foot. This can be the perfect tool if you have dark undereye circles.

While the immediate results are convenient, you’re not sacrificing the potential for long-term benefits for a quick fix. It’s the yellow tint of the cream that provides the immediate effect, but other ingredients like vitamin C are at work in the background slowly brightening and evening skin tone over time. Other long-term benefits you may experience after three to six months of consistent use include:

Improved elasticity

Reduction in the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles

Reduced signs of aging due to added protection from free radicals

You get the best of both worlds: a refreshed look on days when sleep is scarce and long-term benefits that’ll have you looking younger than your peers well into your golden years.

Active Ingredients:

Vitamin C

Banana Powder

Collagen

Key Benefits:

Instantly brightens

Smooths fine lines

Enhances makeup application

12. Best for Gentle Retinol Alternative – ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream

Ideal for those seeking a gentler alternative to retinol, this eye cream brightens and smooths with clean, safe ingredients.

Pros:

Gentle retinol alternative

Brightens and smooths

Clean and cruelty-free

Cons:

May take longer to see results compared to retinol

Higher price point

Retinol, a powerful vitamin A derivative, is highly effective in accelerating cell turnover for a more youthful appearance. However, for those with sensitive skin, it can be harsh, causing side effects including redness, dryness, and peeling. If you’ve always wanted to reap the benefits of retinol but not at the expense of all the aftermath, I’d highly recommend trying out ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream. It incorporates a retinol alternative, bakuchiol. Aside from being an effective eye cream for puffiness, this is an excellent option for those who:

Suffer from skin irritation and/or sun sensitivity

Need collagen production stimulation for anti-aging benefits

Want to combat fine lines and wrinkles

Want brighter under eyes

Many retinol alternative products use synthetic retinoids, but ILIA keeps it natural with a plant-based alternative, making it even more suitable for sensitive skin. The vegan and cruelty-free Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream is also formulated with avocado extract, a nutrient-dense ingredient that works to minimize the appearance of both dark circles and puffiness. Caffeine and peptides further work to revitalize tired eyes and calm down puffiness, while the latter adds additional anti-aging benefits.

Active Ingredients:

Sea Fennel Extract

Vitamin C

Peptides

Key Benefits:

Brightens dark circles

Smooths fine lines

Retinol alternative for sensitive skin

13. Best for All-Around Anti-Aging – Filorga Time-Filler Eyes Daily Anti Aging and Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream

This all-around anti-aging eye cream is perfect for those seeking a comprehensive solution to wrinkles, sagging, and dark circles.

Pros:

Comprehensive anti-aging formula

Targets wrinkles, sagging, and dark circles

Luxurious texture

Cons:

Expensive

May be too rich for oily skin

Sagging, wrinkling skin impacts over half of the population with age. The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery reports that 67% of Americans request treatment for skin laxity along the neck and jawline. If you’re amongst the majority, Filorga Time-Filler Eyes Daily Anti Aging and Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream is worth a try. This eye cream specifically targets wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, puffiness, and sagging skin.

Filgora’s anti-aging cream works using three primary ingredients to firm the skin and soften fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful appearance. While some shoppers are looking for a more targeted approach to skin care, this is your comprehensive solution to streamline your skincare routine without compromising effectiveness.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid

Peptides

Botanical Extracts

Key Benefits:

Reduces wrinkles

Firms sagging skin

Diminishes dark circles

14. Best for Targeting Dark Circles – La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles

Specifically designed to target dark circles, this eye cream is a top choice for those battling persistent under-eye pigmentation.

Pros:

Targets dark circles

Lightweight texture

Dermatologist-tested

Cons:

May require long-term use for results

May not provide sufficient hydration for dry skin

Whether you wake up after a long night with dark circles, or heavy bags plague you most of the day, La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream has you covered with their unique blend of brightening ingredients. This formula was created specifically with under eye hyperpigmentation in mind, and it’s proven effective in producing results in those who haven’t had any luck with other treatments. Customer reviews rave on a few qualities that make this product stand out:

Lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and can be used in the morning under your makeup.

Ingredient combination is potent and targets dark under eyes.

Fragrance and paraben-free formula includes niacinamide for a soothing experience that doesn’t irritate sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream is clinically proven to minimize dark circles. In addition to the expertly crafted formula (which has been dermatologist, ophthalmologist and allergy tested), the metal tip applicator works to cool and depuff the eye area as the solution is being applied.

Active Ingredients:

PhE-Resorcinol

Caffeine

Niacinamide

Key Benefits:

Reduces dark circles

Brightens and evens skin tone

Lightweight and non-greasy

15. Best for Peptide-Powered Rejuvenation – Holifrog Owel Multi-Peptide Eye Cream

This peptide-packed eye cream is perfect for those looking to rejuvenate and nourish the under-eye area with a clean, non-toxic formula.

Pros:

Peptide-rich formula

Nourishing and hydrating

Clean, non-toxic ingredients

Cons:

May take time to see results

High price point

Peptides are the critical building blocks that support the collagen, keratin, and elastin, the three primary proteins that make up our skin. Without them, your skin wouldn’t be able to maintain its structure, and Holifrog Owel Multi-Peptide Eye Cream has harnessed the power of peptides in my top pick for a comprehensive rejuvenation tool to add to your skincare routine. It’s a perfect fit for anyone struggling with:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Loss of firmness

Dehydration

Lack of luminosity in skin’s appearance

I love that this product addresses the common under eye issues all in one container. The clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula effectively transforms fatigued eyes and reduces signs of aging while boosting moisture levels, helping you achieve youthful eyes and plumper, softer skin. It’s my go-to choice if your primary goal is to keep your skin firm, nourished, and protected.

Active Ingredients:

Multi-Peptide Complex

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Firms and smooths

Deeply hydrates

Non-toxic and clean formula

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Best Eye Cream for Your Needs

Navigating the market for the best eye cream in 2024 requires research and a little know-how. The odds of randomly arriving at the perfect choice based solely on what you see on a commercial are slim, especially considering all the great products available. Your unique circumstances must be taken into consideration. For example, do you want to combat dark circles, reduce puffiness, or smooth out fine lines and wrinkles? There are separate products out there designed to target each.

In this guide, we’re going to take a few minutes to walk through the most important factors to consider while you shop for your next eye cream. Throughout, I’ll reference some of our top-rated picks from today’s list to help you arrive at the best final decision.

What Is Your Main Area of Concern?

Before you can plan out where you’re heading, you have to know where you are. If there’s a primary skincare concern that you’d like your eye cream to address, this needs pinpointed. For some, dark circles are a problem. Others struggle with new lines and wrinkles. Maybe you just want a versatile product capable of postponing the signs of aging. Let’s take a look at the top three issues women in the United States are tackling and which types of the best eye creams in 2024 would likely offer the best solution.

Dark Circles: Be on the lookout for products targeting hyperpigmentation . Stubborn dark circles are no match for the relevant ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin B3, and caffeine. La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles is a great product to get started with.

. Stubborn dark circles are no match for the relevant ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin B3, and caffeine. is a great product to get started with. Fine Lines and Wrinkles- Lines and wrinkles require powerful ingredients capable of restoring the skin’s elasticity and firmness like retinol and peptides. I’d recommend a proven eye cream for wrinkles to start your journey to more youthful-looking eyes with Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream .

. Eye Puffiness- If you’re anything like me, it takes a little while after waking up to really look awake thanks to puffiness. Look for an eye cream for dark circles offering deep hydration and ingredients like caffeine for a more rejuvenated appearance. I always reach for my Blu Atlas Eye Stick when I need a little pick-me-up to start the day off right.

Factor in Your Skin Type

Everyone has their own, unique skin type, and this should certainly be a significant determining factor as you seek out the anti-aging eye cream that’ll be best for your unique needs. Let’s take a look at four primary skin types and what products pair well with each.

Oily Skin: The last type of eye cream you want to apply to oily skin is one containing heavy, greasy ingredients. This clogs pores and adds to the oily appearance. Rather, opt for lightweight formulas like Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream .

. Dry Skin: Intense hydration is the name of the game if you suffer with dry skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin are game changers. I’d get started by trying out a product like Firming, Hydrating Daily Under Eye Skin Repair Gel by Medik8.

by Medik8. Combination Skin: If your skin can be both oily and dry, you have combination skin, and you want a lightweight product with peptides. Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream would be my top recommendation due to its balance of hydration and active ingredients without being too rich.

would be my top recommendation due to its balance of hydration and active ingredients without being too rich. Sensitive Skin: You want to improve the appearance of your skin, not make it worse. If you have sensitive skin, harsh ingredients like synthetic fragrances and highly-concentrated retinol should be avoided. I recommend trying out Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream.

Know Your Way Around the Ingredients Label

Understanding how to read the ingredients labels as you browse the thousands of the best eye creams in 2024 is a key to unlock star products that can shine through your appearance. It’s like learning a new language to translate a mysterious text. No, you don’t have to earn a degree in chemistry, but becoming familiar with the key ingredients you’ll come across while shopping goes a long way.

Retinol for fine lines and wrinkles

Hyaluronic acid for hydrating and plumping tired eyes

Peptides to boost collagen production, firm the skin, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles

Vitamin C to brighten and provide antioxidant properties for overall healthy skin

Consider Your Preferred Application Method

How you apply your eye cream is almost as important as the formula you choose. Since the skin around your eyes is thin and delicate, applying with a gentle touch is essential to avoid tugging and causing any irritation. Let’s take a moment to outline some popular application methods you might consider trying.

Dotting: Apply small dots of cream along the orbital bone starting from the inner corner of the eye and working outward. It’s good to use the ring finger since it’s the weakest as this will reduce stretching the delicate skin of this region. Patting/Tapping: To help the cream absorb without irritation, pat or tap into the skin with the ring finger, paying attention not to drag it into the skin. Circular Motion: To stimulate circulation and ensure the cream is distributed evenly, rubbing in a small circular motion starting at the inner corner and moving outwards can be beneficial. Layering: If you’re focusing on multiple skin concerns that require more than one product, layering can provide the comprehensive care you need more effectively. If you’re using serums and oils, use your eye cream first, and allow it to fully absorb before applying your other products. Gua Sha or Glade Roller: While an optional step, using a gua sha or glade roller can help improve absorption, promote blood circulation, and reduce puffiness. After applying your cream, use the gua sha or glade roller to massage the cream into your skin starting at the inner corner and moving outwards, just as you did upon initial application. Timing: Since the body is in restoration mode during sleep, application before bed can be beneficial in advanced anti-aging and hydration benefits. You can also get away with applying a thicker layer. Before applying makeup in the morning, apply your eye cream a few minutes prior to prevent it from settling into the wrinkles. For best results, you’ll want to apply your eye cream on a regular basis. Most eye creams can be applied both morning and night. However, if you choose an eye cream made with retinol, it’s best to stick with only applying it in the evening. This is because retinol increases the skin’s sensitivity to the sun and also degrades when exposed to UV rays.

Budget Considerations

Whether you’re on a tight budget or have some wiggle room as you explore the best eye creams of 2024, knowing what you’re willing to spend is a good early step in the shopping process. The knowledge you’ve gained in this buying guide will help you pinpoint good deals, but there is a large range of prices. You don’t want to pay more for ingredients you don’t really need. Conversely, you don’t want to overpay for a cream that’s not going to get the job done.

Breakdown of Price Points High- $50+: Paying premium price can be worth it if you have pinpointed a product very likely to address your specific needs. These more advanced formulas should contain high-quality ingredients and can accelerate results. Before you buy, check to ensure the brand has a good reputation, and look for the inclusion of clinically-proven ingredients. Mid- $25-$50: This range is a sweet spot where you’ll find great brands with appropriate, quality ingredients. Sure, they will likely lack the advanced formulation and technology of the high-price brands, but this is a great price range for the average person. Low- Under $25: In this economy, who doesn’t benefit from a good deal:? Keep in mind, low-cost products can sometimes fail to deliver the results you desire. The key is to look for simple packaging and inclusion of the key ingredients that target your desired goals.



Learn From Others Using Reviews and Testimonials

There’s a lot to be learned from the experiences of others. Before you buy a product, take advantage of an online search to see what real customers have to say about their experience with a product you’re considering. Many reputable review sites will provide a verified checkmark to indicate the customer really has purchased the product, or you can rely on a professional review site like ours to get the most accurate, up-to-date scoop.

Think Long-Term, Not Quick Fix

Beware of products promising a quick fix. Issues like fine lines and wrinkles don’t develop overnight, and you shouldn’t expect them to go away like magic, either. It’s true that ingredients like peptides, retinol, and antioxidants can provide an immediate, noticeable improvement in your skin’s appearance, but the more pronounced improvements to texture take time and consistency to achieve. Good things come to those with patience.

First Steps to More Youthful Skin

Your unique skin type, issues, and preferences are all key considering factors as you shop for the best eye cream in 2024. It’s been my goal in this roundup and shopping guide to help you head into your journey with the knowledge needed to make a good choice. For more great suggestions on products that will make the rest of your face look more youthful and rejuvenated, check out my recent roundup of the best vitamin C creams.

FAQs: Everything You Need to Know About Eye Creams

Do I really need eye cream?

An eye cream may not be quite as essential as the foundational cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen – but that doesn’t mean it’s not useful. In fact, when used consistently, a well-formulated eye cream has the potential to completely transform the eye area. If you have specific concerns you’d like to tackle such as fine lines, crow’s feet, puffiness or dark circles, I recommend adding a targeted eye cream to your routine.

What eye cream in 2024 is best for dark circles?

The best eye cream for hyperpigmentation depends largely on severity and your skin type. In most cases, a quality product like La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles has the ingredients to get the job done including caffeine and niacinamide. Along with fixing your undereye circles, it can also help you achieve a more even skin tone.

Do eye creams really fix fine lines and wrinkles?

When you find a formula featuring anti-aging ingredients like retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, you can, indeed, reverse the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By improving elasticity and firmness, your skin’s texture will become smoother. The key is to stick with consistent use for the long-term. Starting use early also puts the odds in your favor of aging gracefully.

What is the right eye cream for my skin type?

Your skin type will have a huge impact on the ability of an eye cream to produce desired results. Lightweight formulas like Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream are great for oily skin. Dry skin needs deep hydration like you’ll find with Firming, Hydrating Daily Under Eye Skin Repair Gel by Medik8. If you have combination skin, balance hydration and active ingredients with Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream. For sensitive skin, avoid fragrances and additives, similar to the formula used by Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream.

Will I get better results buying a more expensive eye cream?

If you have a significant, specific issue you’re trying to target like deep wrinkles or dark pigmentation, investing extra in a product backed by clinical testing and formulation can be well worth the investment. However, if you are battling average issues for your age and lifestyle, you should be able to achieve results with a mid-range or even budget option.

What is the best way to apply eye cream?

Use your weakest finger, the ring finger, to avoid pulling or tugging at the delicate eye skin. Dab the product along the orbital bone starting from the inner corner of the eye working your way outward. In a circular motion, follow the same path to rub the product in gently.