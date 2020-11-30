Get Up to 60% Off These 6 Tory Burch Bestsellers — Ends Tonight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We hope you aren’t sick of shopping yet (as if!), because the deals are still coming — and they’re coming on strong. If we had to choose just one more brand for you to shop before Cyber Monday comes to a close, Tory Burch might just have to be it. Not only is the brand offering 30% off sitewide, but you can also grab a full 60% off sale items with code THANKS for the rest of the day!

There is no minimum purchase to nab these discounts, so practically anything you want on the entire site can be yours for a truly stunning sale price. Need some ideas? We’ve got you. Check out our six picks below!

This Gemini Tote

One of Tory Burch’s most iconic bags, this Gemini tote is a carryall that reviewers are calling “simply beautiful.” It features a double-link print plus a stripe down the middle, and you can now save over nearly $150 on it!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Bag (originally $298) for just $153 with code THANKS at Tory Burch! Free shipping! Code valid through November 30, 2020.

See all Tory Burch totes here!

This Perry Satchel

This softly-structured satchel is an amazing everyday bag, and its Crazy Pink color is going to make you a total standout in a sea full of black and brown basics (not that we don’t love those too)!

Get the Perry Small Satchel (originally $498) for just $223 with code THANKS at Tory Burch! Free shipping! Code valid through November 30, 2020.

See all Tory Burch satchels here!

This Kira Hobo

If you’re looking for something a little retro with a laid-back but unmistakably sophisticated vibe, this hobo bag will be right up your alley. Its leather is a dream; one reviewer said it feels “like soft butter”!

Get the Kira Deconstructed Hobo (originally $698) for just $342 with code THANKS at Tory Burch! Free shipping! Code valid through November 30, 2020.

See all Tory Burch hobos here!

These Minnie Flats

These foldable ballet flats have a diamond-quilted leather upper, a slip-resistant sole, comfy foam cushioning and a gorgeous design that will turn heads. That double-T logo hardware always makes our heart skip a beat!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flats, Quilted Leather (originally $238) for just $167 with code THANKS at Tory Burch! Free shipping! Code valid through November 30, 2020.

See all Tory Burch shoes here!

This Perry Tote

If you’re looking for something with a more minimal design than the Gemini tote that can still multi-task like no other, this triple-compartment tote is the way to go. You can pretty much carry your entire life around in this beauty!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $348) for just $244 with code THANKS at Tory Burch! Free shipping! Code valid through November 30, 2020.

See all Tory Burch totes here!

These Crystal Sandals

Okay, that’s it — we’re never going back to cheaply-made $1 flip flops again. How could we when this pair of sandals exists? Both suede bands are embellished with sparkling pewter beads and crystals, and we just cannot stop staring!

Get the Crystal Slide Sandals (originally $358) for just $251 with code THANKS at Tory Burch! Free shipping! Code valid through November 30, 2020.

See all Tory Burch shoes here!

Looking for something else? Shop the entire Cyber Monday sale at Tory Burch while there’s still time!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!