Get a Pair of Classic Tory Burch Miller Ankle Boots for 30% Off Right Now

Fabulous footwear alert! We all know Tory Burch is beloved for their handbags and accessories — specifically their shoes. When you think of Tory Burch shoes, chances are their classic ballet flats immediately come to mind. But their boots are equally as fantastic and we’re completely head over heels for them — no pun intended.

Though there are plenty of styles to choose from, we have our eye on one pair in particular: the Miller Bootie. They are the definition of a sleek ankle boot, and they are also on sale right now for a fraction of their original price!

Get the Tory Burch 45 mm Miller Bootie (originally $398) on sale for just $278, available on Zappos!

The sophistication that these booties possess is unparalleled. The imported calfskin leather is available in a dark brown hue that channels a riding boot. They’re seriously chic, and can upgrade even the simplest or most casual ensemble. The silhouette is classic with an almond shaped toe. They go up slightly past the ankle and feature the signature Tory Burch logo on the side. The gold hardware creates a fun contrast with the dark leather, which breaks up the design of the boot.

Not only is the upper leather stunning and incredibly high-quality, the inside of these shoes are lined with a ultra-soft leather — which makes them super comfortable. These ankle boots have a zipper closure on the inside of the ankle which makes putting them on and taking them off as easy as can be.

The block heel is thick and durable, measuring just two inches high. It gives you enough height without making them too uncomfortable, so you can easily rock these boots all day long. They’re also equipped with a cushioned footbed that that makes these shoes all the more easy to walk in for extended periods of time. To put the cherry on top, these Tory Burch booties are on sale for a price that’s hard to beat.

Shoppers are say that the “fit is great” and that you can put them on right out of the box — “no break-in period” necessary. One review notes that what they “love about these boots” is that “they are made with a beautiful stiff leather,” which is great because that means they won’t sag down and will maintain their shape. We have a feeling that these boots are going to be flying off the shelves, so order your size now before time runs out!

Looking for something different? Check out more styles from Tory Burch and shop all of the boots and booties on sale at Zappos here!

