Literally Hundreds of Tory Burch Products Are Marked Down — Shop Now!

People, try to remain calm! We’re here to inform you that Tory Burch, one of our all-time favorite brands, is having a massive sale. And when we say massive, we actually mean massive! There are over 600 items that are being offered up for major discounts, which is completely incredible.

If we’re being honest, we’re already stressed out by the sheer volume of sale items available to scoop up — and we’re sure that you’re feeling the same way. That’s why the Shop With Us team is here to lend you a helping hand by sifting through all the madness and highlighting a handful of our favorite pieces. Whether you fall in love with one of our carefully selected items or use them for inspiration in your own search, we’re confident that you’ll come out of this Tory Burch sale feeling successful and satisfied!

This Elegant Compact Wallet

This wallet is absolutely perfect for travel. It can fit everything that you need (including your passport) and is made from heavy-duty scratch-resistant leather, so you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged quickly.

Get the Robinson Passport Continental Wallet (originally $228) on sale for just $159 at Tory Burch!

This Chic Belt Bag

This bag oozes streetwear-chic style. You can wear it over the shoulder or across the body, depending on the look that you’re going for. With festival season coming up, this would be the perfect purse to bring along!

Get the Fleming Belt Bag (originally $328) on sale for just $229 at Tory Burch!

These Fun Mixed-Print Flats

These flats are a take on the Tory Burch classic, with the brand’s metal logo visibly embossed on the top. We love the combination of the snakeskin print with the black toe — definitely makes a statement!

Get the Chelsea Embossed Cap-Toe Ballet Flat (originally $268) on sale for just $189 at Tory Burch!

This Classic Shoulder Bag

When it comes to a timeless bag, it doesn’t get better than this one. You can wear it as a handbag by using the shorter metal chain strap, or as a shoulder bag with the longer detachable strap.

Get the Kira Mixed-Materials Double-Strap Shoulder Bag (originally $528) on sale for just $369 at Tory Burch!

This Perfect Carryall Tote

Keep everything you need organized with this elegant tote bag. You can keep smaller important items safe in the middle zipper compartment, and the rest of your belongings in the two side compartments.

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote (originally $348) on sale for just $239 at Tory Burch!

Shopping for a different style? Check out all of the handbags, shoes, accessories and everything that’s on sale at Tory Burch here!

