These Retro-Style Tory Burch Flip Flops Are a Treat for Your Feet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Flip flops are definitely a casual shoe, but when major designers take on the style, they become instantly elevated! Adding embellishments and incorporating different colors and prints on a flip flop can take a basic shoe and make it an elegant one.

Tory Burch is an expert at doing this, and customers consistently rely on their flip flops when they’re in the market for summer staples. Right now, we’re loving this thin-strap pair that comes in two adorable retro-style prints.

Get the Tory Burch Thin Flip-Flop with free shipping for $58, available from Zappos!

These flip flops can seriously be worn anywhere. They are stylish enough to wear with a nice sundress, but they also pair perfectly with a some denim shorts and a simple tank. You can wear them to the beach or out to brunch, and you may even be able to pull off wearing them to work (at least for the commute)!

The two prints that the flip flops are available in take them to the next level. There’s a floral patchwork-style print on one pair and a vintage floral pattern on the other. While the first pair has dark burgundy straps and a coral shade on the foam sole, the other option has bright yellow straps and a complementary sole. They each have the iconic Tory Burch “T” logo in gold where the straps meet, which is a brand signature.

Get the Tory Burch Thin Flip-Flop with free shipping for $58, available from Zappos!

These flip flops are the ideal summertime sandals, and you can have plenty of fashionable fun when it’s time to style them. We’re planning on matching our pedicure shades to the prints, which will really make our toes pop.

Tory Burch knows exactly what their fans want. Every summer season they release a new collection of flip flop prints, and they honestly get better and better as the years go on. Their designs are tried and true, and these are some of the most comfortable flip flops that you can own. Shoppers are obsessed with these sandals, which is why they always return for more pairs! Why settle for a flimsy pair of flip flops when you can go for an upscale option? Tory Burch is the brand behind the perfect designer pick that you’re going to wear all season long!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Thin Flip-Flop with free shipping for $58, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Tory Burch and shop all of the women’s sandals available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!