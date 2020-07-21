Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! It’s here! Tory Burch’s annual Summer Capsule collection has just dropped, and you know what that means. New colors, new prints, new designer pieces for you to rock through the remainder of this summer and beyond. And trust Us — once you see the new Medley colorways and prints, you’re not going to want to miss out!

If we’re talking essentials, there’s no way you can let this limited-edition collection pass you by without grabbing a new pair of flip flops. That’s right, the fan-favorite thin TB flip flops now come in a new color and print, designed with shades of navy, yellow, pink, red, green and more to have you walking on rainbows whenever you slip them on!

Get the Printed Thin Flip-Flop in Perfect Navy/Medley Logo for just $58 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

These classic thong sandals from Tory Burch have over 500 reviews, so we know we’re not the only ones ecstatic about this launch. Shoppers they these flip flops “feel great and last forever” and that they definitely “do not disappoint.” They’re “comfortable and elegant,” and reviewers are sure your pair will be a “classic go-to for both the beach and hanging out poolside.” They say these shoes make for the perfect gift too. One shopper even said they “have gifted them four times in the last few months”!

As one reviewer put it, this is the type of flip flop everyone loves with “flair only Tory could add.” They have a lightweight feel and a classic construction, with soft straps that won’t dig into your foot. Take a peek at the top of the toe post too to find a small version of the designer’s classic double-T medallion logo in gold. Just like that, these flip flops are elevated and easier to dress up!

The flip flops from the Summer Capsule collection are navy with the multicolor Medley Logo design on the footbed, but don’t forget to check out the other colors available too. You may like one more than the other, or you may go to same route as many reviewers and end up picking out a few pairs for yourself or others. There’s a paisley bandana print on either ivory or green flip flops as well as multiple types of floral prints in different colors. Check them all out!

The new Perfect Navy version of these flip flops is an online exclusive and might not stick around for long, so if you’ve fallen for it, hit that “Add to Bag” button stat. The rest of your wardrobe will thank you!

Not your style? Shop more from the Summer Capsule collection here and check out the rest of the Tory Burch sale selection here for more great finds!

