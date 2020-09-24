5 Tory Burch Shoes on Major Sale at Zappos Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Tory Burch: Queen of Shoes. And bags. And clothes. And home. And accessories. But most importantly, shoes! If you walked through any city and didn’t spot at least one pair of Tory Burch shoes, then let’s be real — you probably had your eyes closed. They’re that popular. And for good reason! They’re comfortable, they’re chic, and they come in so many amazing styles!

The only thing more amazing is when you can nab one (or five) of those styles on sale. Designer shoes obviously tend to run on the more expensive side, so we would never let a great sale slip by. The time around, it’s Zappos that has an overflowing handful of mind-blowing markdowns, and we’ve picked out our five favorites for you to check out before they’re gone!

These Wear-Everywhere Ballet Flats

Tory Burch Minnie flats are total fan-favorites, and we love that this pair not only has a smooth suede upper, but a matching smooth suede logo detail at the toe. Total fall vibes, especially when you consider the color selection. Shades like Rhum and Carminio were simply made for the season!

Get the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat With Leather Logo (originally $228) for just $171 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Polished Booties

These booties were seriously have you feeling like the HBIC you are — Head Babe in Charge. The polished premium leather upper is wonderfully complemented by the laces, and the stacked block heel is the perfect height to help you stand out without sending you stumbling. There’s a padded footbed inside too!

Get the Tory Burch 70 mm Vienna Bootie (originally $428) for just $321 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Famous Flip Flops

The Tory Burch Miller is one of the most famous shoe styles ever, and now you can save nearly $70 on a pair of Miller flip flops! Sure, it’s the off-season, but it never hurts to be ready for that first day of spring. Plus, we’d wear these beauties around the house in place of slippers just because they make us so happy!

Get the Tory Burch Miller (originally $228) now starting at just $160 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Sophisticated Wedges

Looking to dress things up a little? These vintage-inspired wedges are exactly what you need. We love how the metallic inset trim goes with the logo hardware, and we can’t stop staring at the pretty curves in the overall silhouette. These shoes are going everywhere with Us, from work to weddings!

Get the Tory Burch Gigi 55 mm Wedge (originally $298) for just $224 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Lovely Loafers

So sleek! So chic! So seriously lovely. These slip-on loafers are the perfect everyday shoes you can wear with anything and everything. They’re complete compliment magnets, and we love that they’re on sale, because we want both the shiny and suede versions!

Get the Tory Burch Metal Miller 15 mm Loafer (originally $298) for just $224 at Zappos with free shipping!

