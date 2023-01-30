11 Best Tory Burch Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $300

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Be mine, Valentine! With only two weeks to go until Valentine’s Day, the clock is ticking to shop for that special someone. If you’re looking for a gift for the lady in your life, we’re here to help. Accessories make amazing presents, and one of our favorite designers who specializes in statement pieces is Tory Burch.

Known for shoes, handbags and jewelry adorned with a signature Double T, this luxury brand is a staple in every woman’s wardrobe. We selected some of our top picks from Tory Burch all under $300, from crewnecks to crossbody bags. Show some love for your lover with these 11 fashionable finds for Valentine’s Day!

Love Slides

All you need is love — and these Love Slides to match! Available in multiple colors, these chic sandals are perfect for a pool party or beach vacation.

$128.00 See it!

Heart Locket Earrings

Hidden gem! This heart-shaped locket opens to display bedazzled Double Ts that are detachable for a convertible look. Crafted with your choice of 18k gold-plated brass or silver tone plate, these gorgeous earrings were made for Valentine’s Day.

$198.00 Get it

Love Cap

If your girl loves to rock a baseball cap, then she’ll adore this Love Cap from Tory Burch! Finished with an embroidered chenille “Love” patch, this hat from the Love Capsule collection is effortlessly cool.

$68.00 See it!

Mercer Pebbled Zip Crossbody

Every gal needs a neutral crossbody bag in her closet! If you’re not exactly sure how to shop her style, this pretty pebbled purse is a safe bet.

$228.00 See it!

Heart Ballet Flats

We’re head over heels for these heart ballet flats! Designed specifically for Valentine’s Day, these soft leather shoes feature a set of graphic hearts.

$298.00 See it!

Kira Pearl Double-Strand Bracelet

Pearls and gold: a match made in heaven! It doesn’t get more classic than this double-strand bracelet, made with 18k gold-plated brass, glass crystal and pearls.

$178.00 See it!

Heavy French Terry Love Crewneck

Keep it cozy in this French terry crewneck! The chenille varsity letter patches give this sweatshirt a trendy collegiate touch.

$179.00 See it!

Heart Platform Espadrilles

Wear your heart on your feet with these platform espadrilles! Perfect for spring, these warm-weather canvas shoes feature jute stitched platforms and Double T graphic hearts.

$278.00 See it!

Sublime Rose Perfume

Stop and smell the roses! Instead of gifting your girlfriend roses that will only bloom for a week, treat her to this long-lasting fragrant perfume instead.

Mini Ella Printed Tote

This collector’s edition floral bag is such a beauty! A new take on a classic print, the design comes from the work of ‘40s French interior decorator Madeleine Castaing. J’adore this tote!

$198.00 See it!

Kira Pearl Hoop Earrings

Girl with the pearl earring! These pearl hoops are seriously stunning. Timeless jewelry for a timeless romance!

$158.00 See it!

