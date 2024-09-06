Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you’re ready to revamp your wardrobe for fall. If your hand is up, then you’re in good company. We just celebrated the unofficial end of summer with Labor Day and we’re already mapping out all the fun activities we’ll get into and the transitional fall dresses we’ll wear!

Frankly, we’ll be here all day if we truly explain all the reasons why we love wearing dresses each autumn. On top of being an all-in-one outfit, dresses offer comfort and versatility. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up an assortment of fall dresses that you can snag without breaking the bank. Check out these 14 transitional fall dresses that cost $25 or less!

1. Flirty Flannel: Fall and flannel fashion go hand in hand. You can channel the seasonal trend for less than $10, courtesy of this mini dress — was $15, now just $8!

2. Major Savings: Your bank account will thank you for snagging this curve-hugging knit dress — was $61, now just $20!

3. Boho Wrap: Bring your love for Bohemian chic style into the fall when you show up in this stunning Paisley print wrap dress — $19!

4. Designer Dupe: This fitted black dress looks almost exactly like a style from a certain A-listers curve-loving brand — was $30, now just $20!

5. Bestseller: This newly-released sweater dress quickly earned the No.1 spot as the best women’s casual dress on Amazon. It has a sweatshirt-style silhouette before falling into a ruffle hemline — was $29, now just $21!

6. Buttoned Up: You’ll have so much fun styling this button-down shirt dress — $23!

7. Boss Babe: Pair this body-hugging midi dress with an oversized blazer and knee-high boots for a chic office-approved look — $20!

8. Talk About Texture: We’re huge fans of textured accents. This flowy midi dress has fun Swiss dots — was $33, now just $20!

9. First Class Slay: This long-sleeve dress looks so sophisticated with it’s long-sleeve detail and flowy silhouette — $49, now just $20!

10. Flirty Flutters: This little black dress has the cutest flutter sleeve silhouette — was $24, now just $19!

11. Dressed to Impress: There’s no denying it. You’ll earn the title of best dressed in this silky long-sleeve dress — $16!

12. Flowy Tunic: You’ll want to twirl in the fall leaves in this airy black tunic — was $25, now just $20!

13. Sweet Stripes: Serve tenniscore style with this white sweater dress. It has cool green stripes for a sporty flair — was $35, now just $20!

14. Last but Not Least: Pair this oversized shirt dress with over-the-knee boots and leggings for a festive autumn look — $25!