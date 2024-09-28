Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who travels a lot, I have plenty of experience when determining the best pants to wear on flights. Leggings used to be my ultimate travel outfit essential — until I craved a new comfortable option to toss on ahead of the airport. But despite testing out various stretchy bottoms and even jeans, nothing felt quite right. That is until I tried on this top-rated pair of joggers from Amazon. Comfortable, breathable and still stylish, they were everything I was looking for.

The Dragon Fit Joggers offer the best combination of leggings and loose-fitting pants. The lightweight, tapered design allows you to move and rest comfortably even on long flights, and it’s worth noting that you can slip them on in a flash (I enjoy that the elasticized ankle cuffs don’t get stuck on your shoes). However, my favorite feature is the high waist that offers tummy control!

Get the Dragon Fit Joggers for $29 (originally $35) at Amazon!

But don’t just take my word for it. The comfortable joggers have earned over 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who praise their exceptional fit.

“Bought a couple of pairs for myself and recently purchase was for my niece,” one reviewer wrote. “Great waistband is not restrictive or narrow, a total comfort to wear all day and love the pockets in front. Nice color selection but love the standard dark gray.”

“I own several pairs of these pants,” another shared. “They are the most comfortable pants I’ve ever worn. They are very soft, look nice on, and are well made. True to size on the fit. They are a thin material which makes them a good choice for summer. I hope they come out with some in this same fabric but thicker or heavier for colder weather. Try them, you won’t be disappointed!’

“My new favorite travel pants,” said a different customer. “These are very soft and comfortable, baggy in the hip and thighs, then tapers at the ankle. Love that they dry quickly when air dried. Perfect for traveling.”

Even better is that the joggers come in 14 colors, ranging from black to vibrant pink — all at affordable prices!

