With the frigid winter weather comes dry skin and cold extremities — unfortunately! Whether running errands or stepping outside for a quick bit, keeping your hands and feet covered is crucial to avoid complications like hypothermia and frostbite. One way to combat the cold is by wearing a cozy pair of gloves! We found a pair of gloves on Amazon that will keep your hands warm — and accessible — and they’re 29% off right now!

The Trendoux Winter Gloves are functional and can make your life a little easier — proclaimed by over 39,000 five-star ratings! They feature a 95% acrylic and 5% spandex material composition for a durable, stretchy and snug fit. These gloves have a soft and warm napping for the inner lining, but they’re not bulky. The gloves also have a thickened elastic wrist cuff to make sure they stay on during anything!

These winter gloves come with triangle silicone anti-slip tech on the palm so that you can use them to grip your steering wheel when driving. Also, they are touchscreen compatible and feature highly sensitive conductive material on thumbs, forefingers and middle fingers that makes them receptive to any device!

About these nifty gloves, one Amazon reviewer said, “These gloves are very comfortable. What’s really nice is that the fingertips make it easy to pick things up, plus it works on my touchpad on my iPad. Also, the palm and fingers have little gripping pads to hold onto things like a steering wheel. These are great.”

Another happy Amazon gushed, “This is the second pair I’ve purchased of these gloves. The first pair I bought for myself, and this pair I bought as a Christmas gift. They are warm, stretchy, so soft on the inside, and the electronic finger pads actually work! I love these gloves, and they’re a great value.”

One happy Amazon reviewer noted, “They actually exceeded my expectations. They’re very cozy and warm, very comfortable, and fit my hands well. The thumb being able to be used for my phone made it so convenient. The grip is nice. I’ve only used it to hold my phone and an occasional umbrella, and it’s very comfortable for the palm. Great price for the quality. I’m happy with the purchase and would buy another pair just to keep around.”

So, if you want a functional pair of gloves for winter, this pair may be perfect for you!

