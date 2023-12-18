Beat Brutal Winter Winds With This Knit Hat, Glove and Scarf Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Frank Sinatra couldn’t have spoken truer words than when he sang, “Oh, the weather outside is frightful.” Brisk winds and frigid temps are the norm for many of Us as we steadily transition into winter. Cold weather staples, like jackets and heated puffer vests, are crucial during the most wonderful time of the year. Accessories, like hats, gloves and scarves are equally as important. With that in mind, we found a comfy knit hat, glove and scarf set on Amazon, and it makes for the perfect stocking stuffer.

With a 4.6-star Amazon rating, this isn’t your average winter accessories collection. It features a warm knit double-lined beanie with warm plush fleece. It’s made from a stretchy, breathable and soft fabric that will keep you cozy without making you itchy. The extra-long scarf is just as durable and features an anti-pilling fabric that won’t shed all over your clothes. Best of all? The gloves are touchscreen-friendly, so you don’t have to take them off when you want to take pictures while building a snowman.

Get this Knit Hat, Glove and Scarf Set for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

One of the best parts about this set is that you can mix and match it as the weather changes. On those unseasonably warm days, you can ditch the gloves and rock the beanie and a lightweight pullover. When the temperature drops, you can wrap your face up with the scarf and still have room to cover your neck. To be quite frank, these are the only accessories you need once winter makes itself known.

If you’re known for switching up your cold-weather outerwear, then this set is for you. Available in 10 different shades from gray, to pink and orange, you can pair this trio with just about any coat or vest color combination.

Savvy shoppers have dubbed this “the best warm hat and scarf.” “I love this set,” one verified reviewer shared. “The scarf is so soft, thick, long, and warm. The perfect scarf for under your jacket or coat to keep you extra warm.” Another shopper agreed calling out the “great quality,” “beautiful color,” and noted that it makes a “great Christmas gift.”

Whether you’re looking to protect yourself from frigid winter temps, or on the hunt for a stocking stuffer, add this warm and function knit hat, glove and scarf set to your cart ASAP!

