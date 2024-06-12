Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When celebrities reveal their beauty secrets, it’s hard not to seek out their product lineup ASAP. Luckily, our favorite onscreen stars don’t gatekeep their affordable skincare products anymore. We’ve found a ton of effective picks that keep A-listers’ skin glowing, but our latest find is a cold-pressed rosehip oil — and ingredient that Princess Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham both reportedly use — and it’s only $23 at Amazon!

Get the Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change

The Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil is a multitasking skincare product known to heal the skin and boost radiance. The oil’s main (and only) ingredient is rosehip oil, made in New Zealand. According to the brand, it’s enriched with 80% essential fatty acids that moisturize the skin. And the oil goes beyond adding a glowy finish to your skin. Many say it helps to heal scars, acne, stretch marks and signs of aging.

Related: The 17 Best Body Oils of 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you haven’t used a body oil before, you’ve been missing out. There’s no better treatment for dull, dry skin than body oil! Here are some of the best body oils that are sure to moisturize […]

Part of the appeal of the rosehip oil is its gentle formula, which is free from GMOs. It’s also never tested on animals and is pregnancy-safe. Add two to three drops of the oil to apply and massage it into your face. You can also use the oil with a dry brush on other areas of your body.

Amazon shoppers also praise the visible benefits that the oil gives. One Amazon reviewer said it’s the “best product I’ve found in years.” They also added, “the best oil for fine lines, scars, and acne I’ve ever discovered. Plus, it makes the skin glow!”

“Trilogy Rosehip Oil has been a game-changer for my skincare routine,” said another. “Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving my skin nourished and radiant. I’ve noticed a visible improvement in fine lines and overall hydration. The natural ingredients and the absence of harmful chemicals make it a standout choice. Definitely a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their skin’s health and glow.”

Head to Amazon now to give the oil a try. Wie know you’ll love your skin’s transformation!

Get the Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Trilogy here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: The 16 Best Clean Skincare Brands in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Clean skincare brands are the latest craze in modern skincare, and why wouldn’t they be? Instead of slathering on the toxic sludge products from our youth, clean skincare lines offer tox-free, nature-based products that are more […]