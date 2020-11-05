Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Finding a fitness routine that not only works for you but works for your schedule — and keeps you motivated? A struggle. Add all of the difficulties of 2020 on top of that and it’s very easy to see why so many of us have fallen off track this year. We’ve lost the daily step count we previously took for granted, our gyms closed down, our routine totally changed and the stress of everything was an undeniable factor as well that affected everything. But the new year is on its way. Starting to feel that motivation trickle in again? You’re about to!

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a friend, we have the perfect holiday gift for you to check out this year. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fitness enthusiast who plays professional sports or if you haven’t worked out since running for your life during dodgeball in PE as a teen; TRX isn’t picky!

Get the TRX Home2 System (originally $200) for just $185 at TRX with free shipping!

This bestselling home training system is for both beginners and pros, ready to challenge either and change their lives for the healthier. As one of its 500+ reviewers says, it’s like a “very efficient and compact gym” for your home. All you need is a doorway, or even a beam, pole or tree trunk in the yard. No other equipment — not even shoes! No personal trainer either. Every purchase comes with a free one-year subscription to the TRX app, so you’ll be set with audio and video coaching from real humans and unique, personalized workouts!

So, let’s rewind: What exactly is TRX? It stands for Total-Body Resistance eXercise, and it actually originated as a Navy SEAL exercise. Basically, you hang the strap directly overhead (or to a vertical base) and suspend a part of the body above the ground, using the strap to maintain balance. You can use the seven foundational movements to do basically an “infinite number of exercises” this way, potentially resulting in fat burn, increased flexibility, stronger muscles, a leaner shape and improved endurance. It’s a great way to get your entire body fit without bulking up!

Those seven foundational movements we mentioned? Push, pull, plank, rotate, hinge, lunge and squat. Nothing complicated! And if you’re worried about how you’ll be able to perform them, don’t be. Practically everything about TRX can be personalized. First, you can adjust the foot cradles and strap length to fit you. Second, you can adjust the difficulty of your workout depending on how you’re feeling that day. As the site says, “Generally, the closer your center of gravity is to the floor — or the more directly under the anchor point you are — the harder the exercise will be.” Just make sure you’re hanging the strap at least six feet off the ground and that the bottom of the foot cradles are three inches from the ground when fully lengthened!

Reviewers are so thrilled with this home training system, their ratings bursting with stars. They say it’s become their “favorite piece of fitness equipment” and that “the quality is exceptional.” It’s “so easy to install” and “so user-friendly,” and it offers them a better, harder-hitting workout in a shorter amount of time compared to other systems and equipment. They say it’s “perfect for indoor and outdoor workouts,” so it’s multi-seasonal, and it’s so easy to take on trips. Plus, it’s “versatile and engaging,” which is a huge plus. Anything that keeps working out fun! Of course, many recent reviewers are also just so thrilled to have something so reliable and effective available to them during the pandemic, which is a factor for all of us right now. And hey, gym memberships are expensive in general — but this TRX will practically pay for itself in just a short while!

Every TRX Home2 System comes with the suspension trainer, the subscription to the app, a door anchor, a suspension anchor and a mesh carry bag. So convenient. And did you know it’s even machine washable? It just keeps on getting better. You can see why this is such a top gift choice for Us this year. Plus, that sale price doesn’t hurt! And remember, if you want to take things a step further, TRX sells so many other fitness essentials, such as other bundles and systems, exercise bands, foam rollers, medicine balls, agility ladders, jump ropes and more. Explore the site today and start setting yourself (or a friend) up for crushing those upcoming New Year’s resolutions!

