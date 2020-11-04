Improve Digestion and Combat Bloating With This Vegan Supplement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever experienced bloating, you know how uncomfortable it tends to be. It can often be the result of numerous factors — but there’s no denying that digestive issues and stomach bloat can go hand in hand.

While digestive health is often ignored, maintaining it is incredibly important to your overall well-being. Simply put, when your digestion is on point, you will feel healthier. It can also be beneficial when it comes to weight loss. It’s no secret that the digestive system takes a major hit during the holiday season, as we tend to treat ourselves and indulge in comfort foods. That’s why now is the ideal time to give the Flatter Me supplements from HUM Nutrition a try! They will give your digestive system the extra boost that it needs to process savory foods, and make you feel a lot better in the process!

Get the Flatter Me daily supplements for just $25, available from HUM Nutrition!

This daily supplement is designed to be taken before you have a major meal. You can use it up to twice per day, and it’s optimal to consume prior to commencing your lunch or dinner. You can also use it in the morning if that’s your reference!

This daily supplement is 100% vegan and utilizes naturally-derived ingredients that are all designed to help make your stomach feel at ease. Not only does it aid with digestion, it can significantly reduce bloating. No one likes the feeling of not being able to button up their favorite pair of jeans, but this supplement can help banish that pesky problem.

Get the Flatter Me daily supplements for just $25, available from HUM Nutrition!

What we love most about the make-up of this formula just may be the carb-busting enzymes it contains. Carbs like bread or pasta are some of the hardest foods to break down and process, which is actually what causes that bulging and bloated feeling. The longer a certain food takes to process, the more backed up you’ll feel. This supplement targets that issue specifically, and overall helps your digestive tract work more effectively!

We’re planning on consuming a lot of carbs and other rich foods during the holidays, and we know that the Flatter Me supplement can help our systems out when the time comes. Plus, it can help you look better in pictures — which is always a major plus!

See it: Get the Flatter Me daily supplements for just $25, available from HUM Nutrition!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the supplements available from HUM Nutrition!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!