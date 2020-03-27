These Customer-Favorite UGG Slippers Are 50% Off Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We couldn’t think of a better time to treat your feet. Spending days upon days at home can be made a whole lot more comfortable and cozy with the help of high-quality slippers! If you don’t own them, then this is the perfect moment to consider adding some to your closet.

If spending more than $100 on slippers isn’t a realistic option, we’ve found an amazing steal for you. These bestselling UGG slippers are on sale for half-off, and there are shockingly plenty in stock. This deal is incredible, so here’s your chance to jump on it!

Get the UGG Alena slippers (originally $120) on sale for prices starting at just $60 with free shipping, available from Zappos!

Honestly, how luxe are these fuzzy UGG slippers? We couldn’t dream up comfier-looking footwear, and we also can’t believe their sale price at the moment. For just $60, you could be the owner of what might arguably be the best pair of slippers you’ll ever have in your possession. Plus, Zappos will ship them right to your doorstep — completely free of charge!

These slippers are fully lined with incredibly plush shearing that will keep your toes nice and toasty. We love how the fur folds over to fully top off the adorable moccasin-style look. Depending on the color you choose, the fur is a beautiful complement against the suede outer material. The chestnut brown and dark grey shades have a cream-colored shearling lining, and the trim on the black option has been dyed to match the suede for a monochromatic touch.

You can tighten or loosen these slippers with a drawstring that ties at the front to create an adorable bow. They have a durable sole that you can even wear outside if you’re grabbing the newspaper or running out to the pharmacy. Slipping them on is a breeze, and the look of these slippers truly couldn’t be cuter. The brand does say that that if you are between sizes, then you should order a half size up from your usual! Some reviews even mention that they ordered a full size up based on testimonials that they read, so that’s something you’ll want to keep in mind while shopping.

We’re floored that these slippers are on sale for such an amazing price, given their massive popularity. Thousands of reviewers are absolutely in love with these shoes and say that they wear them 24/7. They might not be on sale for long, so pick up a pair now! Your feet will thank you — trust Us.

