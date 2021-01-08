Score These Adorable UGG Mini Boots on Sale Right Now — 35% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We still have months left of winter to push through, which is why we’re stocking up on tons of cold-weather styles — especially if they’re marked down! It’s all about investing in items we can use immediately, and continue to reach for year after year.

Trends may come and go, but UGG boots are forever. If you’re thinking of snagging a pair, now is the ideal time to do so. Sure, you may have missed some of the chillier days of the season, but you’ll surely get plenty of wear as January drags on. Best of all, this adorable pair of UGG Minis is up for grabs for under $100. In case you’re not an UGG expert like Us, just know that this is a serious steal on a staple.

Get the UGG Classic Mini II Metallic (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $97, available from Zappos!

These shorter, ankle-length boots have become incredibly popular in recent years, arguably giving UGG’s trademark tall boots a run for their money. That likely comes down to versatility — the lower profile makes this version easier to wear with different types of pants. Styling them is a breeze, since they match with every outfit!

This particular pair of Minis is available in two different colors: a light powder grey and a pale pink shade. Both hues have a touch of metallic detailing on the back of the shoe, which adds just the right amount of flashiness. While the rest of the boots stay true to UGG style, this tiny touch certainly makes them stand out from the pack.

This is one of the best deals happening on Zappos right now — period. It’s rare to see UGGs on sale under $100, especially ones with the tried-and-true design that has made the brand an iconic part of pop culture for two decades. These boots will look just as great next year as they will right now, so snag this deal while you still can. All you need is a fabulous faux-fur hat and your snow bunny look is complete!

