Don’t Miss Out! These Iconic L.L.Bean Boots Rarely Ever Go on Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You know when you see something on sale and you actually feel a little confused? You think it must be a scam or a dupe, because you know that that one item is never marked down. If you’re searching eBay or are 10 pages deep in a Google search, that might be the case, but when you’re on a trusted site like Zappos, you know it’s actually real!

We were definitely a little shocked when we saw L.L. Bean’s iconic Bean Boots on sale at Zappos, but we shook it off fast, knowing that an opportunity to grab these famous shoes marked down was going to be fleeting. These boots rarely ever go on sale — ever! — and if we’re not quick, we could miss out!

Get the L.L.Bean 6” Bean Boots (originally $129) for just $110 at Zappos with free shipping! Sale ends January 12, 2021.

Zappos reviewers are “in love” with these lower-profile boots, easily able to be worn with skinny jeans. Shoppers say these shoes are “comfortable right out of the box” and that they keep their feet so warm in the rain. Don’t feel like you have to wait until spring to grab them though. Reviewers note that you can “also wear them in the snow with thicker socks”!

These boots feature a premium, full-grain leather upper with rubber detailing wrapped around the lower portion. The leather “sheds rain and snow,” and the waterproof rubber is ready for any puddle jumping. The rubber outsole also takes on a chain-like tread to provide next-level grip and traction on slippery terrain. There is also a leather pull-loop at the heel to make slipping these boots on a breeze!

Get the L.L.Bean 6” Bean Boots (originally $129) for just $110 at Zappos with free shipping! Sale ends January 12, 2021.

These boots are handmade, featuring strong, durable triple-stitching details. Adding even more support are a steel shank and adjustable laces popping out of metal eyelets. Don’t let the steel and metal elements scare you off though — the inside is super comfy! There’s a leather and textile lining, plus a removable footbed that’s cushioned and contoured to keep your foot feeling its best!

We love these boots because while they’re obviously a go-to for wet weather, they can also totally be worn while the sun is shining and no one will blink an eye — literally, because they’ll be staring with envy. They’d be a great addition to anything from a plaid top and mid-wash blue jeans to a sweater and a midi skirt. You’ll wear them over and over and they’ll last and last, so don’t miss out on this rare sale. Your size could sell out before it’s even over!

Get the L.L.Bean 6” Bean Boots (originally $129) for just $110 at Zappos with free shipping! Sale ends January 12, 2021.

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Not your style? Shop more from the L.L. Bean sale here and check out all other boots and booties at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!