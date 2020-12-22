Cariuma Just Dropped Their 2021 Pantone Color of the Year Sneaker Collab

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to hear about the freshest sneaker drop for 2021? Every year, we get excited for the annual collaboration between Cariuma and Pantone, and the latest installment doesn’t disappoint.

The sustainable sneaker brand just launched two never-before-seen colorways for the new year, and they’re both major. But before we get into the recent releases, we want to explain what exactly makes Cariuma sneakers so special. Not only are they seriously comfortable and stylish shoes, they’re made responsibly. All of the materials are sourced in environmentally-friendly ways that follow proper protocols created by leading green organizations.

Alright, now let’s get to the good stuff! There are two shades up for grabs — one is a bit more easygoing, and the other is bright and bold. Check out both options below to see why we’re obsessed with each pair!

This Understated Grey Shade

Get the OCA Low Pantone COY 2021 Ultimate Gray Canvas with free shipping for $89, available from Cariuma!

Simply put, this grey hue is a hit. It’s light and pale, which is optimal for versatility. These sneakers will look amazing with any type of denim, and you can even team them with dresses too. Our favorite aspect of these Pantone collaborations is how each of the pairs incorporates both of the chosen colors into their design. While the majority of this sneaker is rendered in light grey canvas, the Pantone logo is printed on the side in the other handpicked shade!

This Bright Sunshine-Yellow Shade

Get the OCA Low Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas with free shipping for $89, available from Cariuma!

The second color for 2021 is a bright, bold and vivid yellow that literally looks like sunshine personified! If you’re a yellow stan, this shoe was made for you. You may not want to rock these kicks in the bleak winter weather, but come spring and summer, they’re bound to be a staple. Similar to the above option, the alternative shade is used as the printed logo on the side.

While each pair may suit a different shopper, they’re both winning additions to your shoe rack. Here’s the thing, though: Every year since Cariuma started collaborating with Pantone, these limited-edition kicks fly off the virtual shelves. We fully expect that to happen again, so shop now while your size is still in stock!

See it: Get the OCA Low in Pantone COY 2021 Ultimate Gray Canvas and in Pantone COY 2021 Illuminating Canvas with free shipping for $89 each, available from Cariuma!

