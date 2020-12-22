This Ultra-Comfy Oversized Cardigan Is the Ultimate Winter Essential

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our sweater game this winter has been strong so far, but there’s always room for improvement. If you tend to gravitate toward classic crewnecks or tunic tops, we found an easy way to upgrade your closet.

We don’t come across tons of maxi cardigans, and this option from ZIWOCH immediately stole our attention! It has a boho-chic vibe that’s attracting praise from shoppers who have already received their deliveries.

Get the ZIWOCH Women’s Long Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020 but are subject to change.

This sweater is extra long, oversized and oh-so-cozy. The cable knit design has a chunky feel that looks effortlessly cool when draped over the body. This sweater extends past the knees and features ribbed hemming throughout. The sleeves have a loose and relaxed fit that’s practically begging to be layered with.

Right now, you can score this sweater in six gorgeous neutral hues: deep burgundy red, dark olive green, light beige, heather grey, khaki brown and black. These colors all suit the season, so select your favorite — you simply can’t go wrong! Of course, it’s a plus that these shades are extremely versatile — they will all feel right at home with your current winter wardrobe.

Get the ZIWOCH Women’s Long Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020 but are subject to change.

Usually, we would expect to see a cardigan like this at a trendy retailer such as Urban Outfitters or Zara with a hefty price tag to match! Luckily, this cardigan is incredibly affordable, and undoubtedly looks far more expensive than it is. It’s the type of piece that’s bound to bring in the compliments, and everyone will be shocked when you confess that you found it on Amazon. This is proof that savvy shoppers get the best deals — and the most fabulous cardigans!

See it: Get the ZIWOCH Women’s Long Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan with Pockets for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020 but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ZIWOCH and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!