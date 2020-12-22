This Leopard Turtleneck Top Is a Fierce Way to Elevate Your Basics

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every wardrobe deserves a section of high-quality basics. When you have one statement piece you want to wear and need a top or bottom to fill out the rest of the look without being distracting? Grab a basic. Need to keep things sleek and simple for work or just a simple errand? Grab a basic. Don’t know what to wear, period? A basic always works.

Basics are so handy and comfy, we sort of wish our entire wardrobe were made out of them. But we don’t want it to be boring! That’s why we need to keep an eye out for elevated basics, like this turtleneck top from Amazon. It fulfills the basic requirements (no pun intended) of a basic, operating as a grab-and-go, easily layerable piece, but it can also stand out on its own as a total compliment magnet!

Get the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top comes from the Amazon Essentials line, which means its design was inspired by customer feedback and fine-tuned to “ensure quality, fit and comfort.” Everything in this line is designed to have consistent sizing and to have affordable prices without ever resorting to cheap construction or fabrics. We can see why this top has such stellar ratings!

This piece is made of a soft, stretchy cotton blend, and the fabric lies close to the body, but not in a clingy or uncomfortably tight way. Up top is the turtle neckline, which you can wear tall or fold over for a shorter rise, and as you move down the piece, you’ll find that its beige nude tone can almost look like a second skin — a fierce one, considering the tiny leopard print!

This top has long sleeves with elasticized cuffs so you can easily push them up, as well as an elasticized hem for even more versatility. The hem is long enough to tuck into your bottoms too. Try tucking it into a simple pair of jeans and wearing a pair of sneakers, and see how what could have been a boring, “meh” outfit becomes one worthy of a mirror selfie. Try layering a sherpa-lined denim jacket or faux-leather moto jacket on top for an even chicer effect!

We’re completely in love with the Mini Leopard version of this top, but there are 15 other variations too, so if you’re looking for solids, stripes, polka dots or tiny leaves, make sure to check them all out!

