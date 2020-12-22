If We Could Dream Up a Perfect Pair of Leggings, This Would Be It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No one really talks about the downsides of some leggings. Perhaps it’s because we don’t want to jinx a mostly good thing. Comfort-wise, we’d still take most pairs of leggings over a pair of stiff jeans or a mini skirt. That doesn’t mean they’re perfect though. We want to acknowledge those legging grievances — it’s key to finding a pair you actually think is perfect.

Some leggings are entirely too tight, especially for all-day wear, while others begin to sag the moment you put them on. Some bare it all when you bend over, and others have a waistband that just won’t stay put. Some are irritating, some leave red indents in our skin, some are way too expensive and some can’t even be washed in the machine. There! We said it. Now it will be clear why these HUE leggings were pretty much made for us!

Get the HUE Cotton Ultra Legging starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These top-rated leggings are clearly a fan-favorite on Amazon, having gathered up a seriously impressive number of reviews. They really hit every mark for Us. The cotton-blend fabric itself already makes it stand out, featuring added spandex for comfy stretch. This fabric is also made to remain opaque and squat-proof throughout the day while maintaining its shape rather than sagging at the knees!

These full-length leggings have a flattering high-rise fit, the waistband coming up to the natural waist. It’s a wide comfort waistband with no hidden drawstrings or other annoyances. It simply smooths and supports. No binding feeling, no skin pinching, no rolling down!

Get the HUE Cotton Ultra Legging starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

For a pair of dreamy leggings like this, you’ll definitely want a classic black pair — but you don’t have to stop there. There are seven colors available right now, so you can switch it up a little with the Black Cherry pair of even a white pair, if you dare. Once you try one pair, you’re going to be grateful for the other color options, because you’re going to want to wear these babies every single day.

These leggings are definitely a top pick for WFH wear or for lounging around during a lazy weekend, but they can go just about anywhere with you. Wear them with a statement sweater, a tunic or perhaps an adorable peplum top. And your shoe options are basically endless!

Get the HUE Cotton Ultra Legging starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, December 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from HUE here and shop other leggings here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!