Cozy Up With Your Morning Coffee in This Bestselling Knit Sweater

Wait, how is it already December? The reality of winter has officially set in — which means chillier days and cozier knits. When we wake up during the colder months, the first thing we do is slip our feet into a sumptuous pair of slippers and throw on a sweater to stay warm.

If your closet needs a refresh, this knit from MEROKEETY is bound to be an appealing option. It’s soft, lightweight and seriously comfortable. You’ll feel like life is a Hallmark Channel holiday movie every morning when you’re draped in this beauty!

This button-down sweater features two knit patterns, which elevates its traditional look. While the front and sleeves are decked out in a cable knit design, the back has a wide ribbed effect. The contrast looks ultra-cool and totally unique when combined!

The sleeves on this sweater are extra long — and you know what that means: bonus coziness! The hem is on the longer side as well, which means you can easily wear it with leggings or other tight pants and have added coverage in the back area. To top off the look, this sweater offers two handy pockets on each side of the hips!

Curling up while wearing this sweater and sipping a cup of tea is the only plan on our calendar for the rest of December. Even if you’re not a morning person, a piece like this can start your day off right. It’s available in a variety of soothing shades that will team with anything in your wardrobe — whether you’re rocking pajamas or skinny jeans and a basic tee. If you are stepping out, this will serve as an excellent layer underneath a puffer jacket. There are so many practical ways to wear it throughout the season!

